One of Donald Trump’s first White House dinners attended by leaders of Congress turned into an awkward affair with the president insulting a group of congressional staffers and clashing publicly with Nancy Pelosi, according to a new book.

The revelations come from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her upcoming look into the Trump White House, Confidence Man. The book releases 4 October; exerpts detailing this incident were obtained and published Wednesday by Rolling Stone.

According to Haberman, the president was attending a White House evening event with top members of congress including then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, before the pair took power in their respective chambers.

At one point in the dinner, Mr Trump turned to a group of his own guests — described in the book as racially and ethnically diverse — and directed them to serve dinner. The staffers reportedly worked directly for the two Democratic congressional leaders, as well as others in attendance.

According to Rolling Stone’s characterisation of the exerpts, Mr Trump’s chief of staff then “rushed to correct” the situation and informed the president of who he had addressed. There’s no indication that Mr Trump apologised.

More follows...