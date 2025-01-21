Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shortly after being inaugurated on Monday, Donald Trump signed an executive order initiating a U.S. withdrawl from the World Health Organization, the United Nations global health body that monitors pandemics and supports vaccinations efforts around the world.

“World Health ripped us off,” Trump said in the Oval Office as he signed.

Monday’s action starts a one-year countdown clock until the final exit, as WHO members are required to give one year’s notice and fulfill existing funding obligations before leaving the group.

open image in gallery Trump sought to withdraw from WHO in 2020, but was unable to before leaving office ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted the WHO for comment.

The organization issued an “emergency appeal” for funding last week.

“This is a government in transition, and as a government in transition they need the time and space to make their own decisions, to make that transition,” WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris said last week. “And we are not going to make any comment further.”

The order cited “unfairly onerous” U.S. payments to the WHO and accused the organization of “mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China.”

It also pulled the U.S. out of ongoing negotiations for a global pandemic agreement and rescinded the Biden administration’s 2024 U.S. Global Health Security Strategy, a national policy strategy calling for increased bilateral partnerships and financial investments in pandemic response.

The move could cripple the organization, depriving it of major funding and scientific expertise.

The U.S. helped found the WHO in 1948. Trump’s executive order marks the first time a member nation has opted to leave the WHO.

open image in gallery Experts warn pulling from WHO will cripple organization and cut off U.S. access to key pandemic data ( AFP via Getty Images )

Health experts warned the decision would harm both global health and U.S. interests.

Tom Bollyky, director of global health for the Council on Foreign Relations, told Stat News the decision is “an enormous mistake.”

“Americans have been made less safe by the president’s action today,” Bollyky said.

Lawrence O. Gostin, director of WHO’s Center on Global Health Law, told NPR Trump’s executive order is a "grave wound to American national interests and our national security.”

“This will really leave our agencies – like the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and NIH [National Institutes of Health] flying blind,” he added.

Once the U.S. leaves the WHO, the CDC won’t have access to global data on pandemics and other health issues collected by the multilateral body.

The U.S. has historically been the largest financial contributor to the WHO, giving $1.284 billion in the 2022 - 2023 period, in a mixture of assessed and voluntary contributions.

The U.S. dues to the WHO for 2025 are roughly $130 million, while China will pay $87.6 million.

Trump attempted to pull the U.S. from the WHO in 2020, but left office before the full one-year notice ended, then saw his steps reversed under Biden.

Trump, as well as his conservative allies, have criticized the WHO for its handling of the Covid pandemic, arguing the organization didn’t push China hard enough for a transparent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.