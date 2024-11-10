Trump wins Arizona to complete a clean sweep of the seven swing states

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

President-elect Donald Trump won Arizona, completing a sweep of all seven swing states this election cycle.

The battleground state was called just before 9.30pm on Saturday, making it the last to be called in the 2024 election.

The projected victory is a feather in Trump’s cap as it means he won all seven swing states over Vice President Kamala Harris and flipped the state red after narrowly losing Arizona to Biden in 2020.

Trump’s Arizona victory comes hours after he was determined to have won Nevada, earning him six electoral votes.

Arizona’s 11 electoral votes shifted Trump’s column even further over the 270 threshold, putting the final tally at 312 electoral votes for Trump compared 226 for Harris.

Four years ago Biden won the historically red state by just 10,000 votes. The 2020 Democratic victory marked the second time the state voted blue since 1948.

Donald Trump, joined by Melania Trump, left, and Barron Trump, arrives to speak at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump won Arizona, completing a sweep of all seven swing states this election ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The incredibly tight margin in 2020 propelled Arizona to become the hotbed of Trump’s election fraud claims that culminated in the January 6 Capitol riot and ultimately a federal criminal case against the former president around his attempts to overturn the election results.

Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing the federal case, is said to be evaluating how to wind down this case as well as one related to Trump’s handling of classified documents before his inauguration.

Smith will let the court know his plans for the 2020 election case by early December after assessing “this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate course going forward consistent with Department of Justice policy,” he wrote in a November 8 filing. Meanwhile, Trump has vowed mass pardons for those convicted of January 6-related offenses.

On the campaign trail, Trump linked the Biden-Harris administration to inflation and the border crisis in what turned out to be a winning argument for the former president.

As election day crept forward, Harris’ chances of winning came to depend on winning the “blue wall” of Rust Belt battleground states, including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. But she fell short in all three cases.