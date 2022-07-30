Trump news – live: Ex-official’s Jan 6 texts disappear, as 9/11 families dub former president coward over LIV
Follow the latest updates on the January 6 committee investigation into former President Donald Trump
9/11 families launch ad criticising Trump for hosting Saudi golf tournament
Department of Justice prosecutors are readying the legal fight to force aides and White House officials from the Donald Trump administration to testify in the ongoing investigation, people aware of the matter have said.
The former president’s aides could be asked to testify about his conversations and actions around the January 6 insurrection.
Attorney general Merrick Garland has confirmed that the department has no qualms about any political blowback as a result of criminally indicting him.
This comes at the time Mr Trump is already in hot water for hosting the contentious LIV Golf series to his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. Both he and his son Eric joined a pro-am round on Thursday.
The fact the league is backed by Saudi money has disgusted the families of 9/11 victims who have long called on the US government to make clear what it knows about the alleged role of Saudi Arabia in the attacks.
In comments to ESPN, the former president called the attack “horrible” and said “nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately”.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has threatened to sue CNN for branding him a liar and calling his unfounded claims about the 2020 election the “Big Lie”.
Open US House seats draw large field of Missouri Republicans
Dozens of aspiring Missouri Republican candidates are jumping at the chance to run in November for two rarely open U.S. congressional seats.
U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are running for the Senate in Tuesday’s GOP primary, leaving Hartzler’s central 4th Congressional District and Long’s southwestern 7th Congressional District seats open.
The Republican primary for Hartzler’s seat includes state Sen. Rick Brattin, cattle rancher Kalena Bruce, former Kansas City-area news anchor Mark Alford, former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks and former St. Louis Blues player Jim Campbell. Burks and Campbell were the top two fundraisers as of mid-July, although Campbell is primarily self-funded and has not been spending money.
Republicans seeking Long’s seat include state Sens. Eric Burlison and Mike Moon and former state Sen. Jay Wasson, along with pastor Alex Bryant and Dr. Sam Alexander. Wasson is leading in fundraising.
All but two sitting Missouri representatives won their seats when the positions became open, which is rare in Missouri.
Read more:
Open US House seats draw large field of Missouri Republicans
Aspiring Republican candidates are jumping at two open Missouri U.S. congressional seats
Phil Mickelson heckled as he tees off at Trump's controversial Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament
Matt Gaetz heard on hot mic discussing pardons with Roger Stone: 'I don’t think the big guy can let you go down for this'
Indiana Senate to vote on near-total abortion ban
Indiana state senators are set to meet in a rare Saturday session to vote on a near-total abortion ban, with passage sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest.
Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion. But the GOP splintered after the rape and incest exceptions remained in the bill, and it wasn’t clear whether enough anti-abortion lawmakers would support it for passage.
The proposal would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a woman or girl seeking an abortion due for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack.
Republican Sen. Sue Glick of LaGrange, who authored the abortion bill, declined to speculate on the bill’s chances for passage.
Abortion rights supporters said the bill went too far. Dr. Roberto Darroca, one of several physicians who testified against it, advocated for an exception to preserve the health of the mother.
Read more:
Indiana Senate to vote on near-total abortion ban
Indiana state senators are set to meet in a rare weekend session to vote on a near-total abortion ban
Biden no longer shy in singling out Trump, the 'former guy'
One month into his presidency, Joe Biden made clear his distaste for even naming the man he had ousted from the Oval Office, declaring, “I’m tired of talking about Trump.”
“The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people,” he said in a CNN town hall.
But now, Biden is eagerly naming and singling out the erstwhile “former guy” in prepared remarks and on social media, elevating Donald Trump in a way that Biden and White House aides didn’t do during the first 18 months of his term.
Speaking virtually to a group of Black law enforcement executives this past week, Biden accused the former president of stoking a “medieval hell” for police officers who fended off Jan. 6 rioters, adding that “Donald Trump lacked the courage to act.”
Biden’s Twitter feed repeated those words -- a jarring sight for a White House that has tried to expunge any references to the former president and, in particular, his name.
Read more:
Biden no longer shy in singling out Trump, the 'former guy'
One month into his presidency, Joe Biden made clear his distaste for even naming the man he'd ousted from the Oval Office
Fealty to Trump defines Republican Senate primary in Arizona
An interviewer asked Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters to pick a “subversive thinker” whom people should know more about.
Masters gave it some thought and came up with a risky response for someone running for elected office.
He picked the Unabomber.
“I’ll probably get in trouble for saying this,” Masters responded. “How about, like, Theodore Kaczynski?”
Masters was careful to point out he doesn’t condone the bombings that killed three people and injured dozens between 1978 and 1995 and terrorized the nation until Kaczynski’s arrest in 1996. But Master’s March interview on an obscure podcast is emblematic of the provocative style that has helped the 35-year-old first-time candidate connect with the segment of Republican primary voters eager to confront Democrats, technology companies and other enemies of the right in the midterm elections.
Read more:
Fealty to Trump defines Republican Senate primary in Arizona
The race for Arizona Senate doesn't fit easily into the Donald Trump vs
Chad Wolf spoke to Jan 6 committee before revelation about missing texts
Former acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf has already spoken with the January 6 committee in Congress, long before his name surfaced in connection to the missing Secret Service messages investigators are seeking, CNN reported.
“It is extremely troubling that the issue of deleted text messages related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol is not limited to the Secret Service, but also includes Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli, who were running DHS at the time,” January 6 committee chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement.
Mr Wolf served in the Trump administration during and after January 6, and investigators may be interested in whether Mr Wolf discussed invoking the 25th amendment with other cabinet-level leaders to remove Mr Trump from office.
In a statement on Twitter on Thursday Mr Wolf has said that he complied with all data retention laws.
“Any issues with missing data needs to be addressed to DHS.”
Josh Marcus reports:
Ex-Trump official Chad Wolf spoke to Jan 6 probe before missing texts scandal: report
Trump pushed DHS officials to challenge election integrity
Meet the Trump-endorsed election denier looking to oust ‘a traitor’
Every Tuesday evening Republican Loren Culp lets rip with a live-streamed speech packed full of red meat.
He makes addresses in person as well, at events that give him the chance to meet people and speak to them one-on-one.
But it is at these regular Tuesday appearances, one senses, that the hardline, anti-abortion, America-first MAGA-chomping 59-year-old has most effectively distilled his message to voters.
“I want you guys to know and be reminded, and share with other people, what I stand for – I stand for truth, logic and common sense,” he said in one recent session.
“God, family and country, the Constitution, smaller government. We need to build a wall, we need to impeach Biden and Harris. We need to cut government spending. I’m pro-American energy.”
Andrew Buncombe has the full story.
Meet the Trump-endorsed election denier looking to oust ‘a traitor’
Voters in eastern Washington ready to dump man who voted to impeach then-president, Loren Culp tells Andrew Buncombe
Donald Trump, 9/11 Truther
Donald Trump claimed that ”nobody’s got to the bottom of 9/11” as he hosted the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf event at his country club in New Jersey.
The former president was asked about the families of the terror attack victims planning to protest the event in Bedminster because of the link to the Middle East country, and replied, “Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately”.
He went on to describe the terrorists behind 9/11 as “maniacs” and called the 2001 attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people, a “horrible thing to our city, to our country, to the world”.
“But I can tell you that there are a lot of really great people that are out here today, and we’re gonna have a lot of fun, and we’re going to celebrate. Money’s going to charity—a lot of money’s going to charity,” he added.
Here’s our report on the former president’s statements at the tournament.
Trump claims ‘nobody’s got to the bottom of 9/11’ as he hosts Saudi LIV Golf event
Saudi Arabian government has strongly denied any link to 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people
Trump isn’t the only leader getting criticised over Saudi ties
France’s presidency on Friday focused on global warming, the war in Ukraine and the Iran nuclear deal in relaying details about the controversial dinner in Paris between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron.
In a generally celebratory communique, the presidential Elysee palace skirted over the issue of the gruesome Saudi killing of U.S.-based journalist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Western intelligence has determined that Prince Mohammed was complicit in the killing.
The French statement said the president and prince in their meeting Thursday “welcomed the strengthening of exchanges between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France (and) they expressed the wish to deepen the relationship between the two countries and to continue their consultation to meet regional and global challenges, in particular the fight against global warming.”
France skirts over Khashoggi killing amid Saudi prince visit
France’s presidency has focused on global warming, the war in Ukraine and the Iran nuclear deal in relaying details about the controversial dinner in Paris between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies