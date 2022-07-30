✕ Close 9/11 families launch ad criticising Trump for hosting Saudi golf tournament

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email

Department of Justice prosecutors are readying the legal fight to force aides and White House officials from the Donald Trump administration to testify in the ongoing investigation, people aware of the matter have said.

The former president’s aides could be asked to testify about his conversations and actions around the January 6 insurrection.

Attorney general Merrick Garland has confirmed that the department has no qualms about any political blowback as a result of criminally indicting him.

This comes at the time Mr Trump is already in hot water for hosting the contentious LIV Golf series to his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. Both he and his son Eric joined a pro-am round on Thursday.

The fact the league is backed by Saudi money has disgusted the families of 9/11 victims who have long called on the US government to make clear what it knows about the alleged role of Saudi Arabia in the attacks.

In comments to ESPN, the former president called the attack “horrible” and said “nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately”.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has threatened to sue CNN for branding him a liar and calling his unfounded claims about the 2020 election the “Big Lie”.