Yesterday’s January 6 committee hearing featured the testimony of an admitted Capitol rioter who personally apologised to several police officers who were attacked by Trump supporters – but at least one of them has refused to accept his apology just yet.

Harry Dunn told The Independent afterwards that he was conflicted about Stephen Ayres’s gesture. “It just seemed kind of seemed like the right thing to do,” he said. “But I don't know if I accept that. It is hard to extend sympathy to an individual like that yet, maybe, but that's all I got.”

The hearing also featured a bombshell revelation from Liz Cheney, who revealed that the select committee has reported Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for alleged witness tampering.

Ms Cheney explained that Mr Trump tried to call a witness who has so far not appeared in public. “That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump's call”, she said, “and instead alerted their lawyer to the call. Their lawyer alerted us and this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice.”

A Fox News analyst described the hearing as “breath-taking” and said it should shock everyone.