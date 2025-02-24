Trump says Zelensky could visit ‘this week or next week’ to sign mineral deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said Ukraine’s president could visit Washington in the next few weeks to sign a deal granting America significant access to minerals to repay the U.S. for military support against Russia.

Sitting in the Oval Office Monday alongside French president Emmanuel Macron, Trump said representatives from Washington and Kyiv were “very close to a final deal” and told reporters he’d be soon meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian leader with whom he’s had a contentious relationship since his first term in the White House.

“He may come in this week or next week to sign the agreement ...which would be nice, I'd love to meet him,” Trump said.

The president added that the agreement would be “a deal with rare earths and various other things” and said that Zelensky “would like to come” to Washington to sign the agreement before submitting it for ratification by his country’s parliament.

Additionally, Trump told the assembled press that his understanding was that Vladimir Putin would not object to European peacekeepers being deployed in Ukraine as part of an agreement to end the three-year-old war that the Russian president started without provocation in an attempt to redraw his country’s borders to encompass territory that was lost with the fall of the Soviet Union.

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Oval Office. Trump has said he expects Ukraine leaders in Washington, D.C., in the coming days to sign mineral deal ( AP )

“I've specifically asked him that question. He has no problem with it,” Trump said.

For his part, Macron said Europe “stands ready to support Ukraine in various ways, supporting its military, and we don't want to preempt any sort of discussions that are currently underway” and stressed that both France and the U.S. share “the same objective” of “building a lasting peace.”

Trump’s comments came just hours after he and Macron participated in a call with their fellow Group of Seven leaders to commemorate the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump repeated his oft-stated claim that Putin would not have invaded Ukraine had he been in office rather than Joe Biden in 2022, and said each of the G7 leaders “expressed their goal of seeing the War end.”

He also said the mineral deal that is being negotiated with Kyiv would be an “economic partnership” between the two countries that would “ensure the American people recoup the Tens of Billions of Dollars and Military Equipment sent to Ukraine, while also helping Ukraine’s economy grow as this Brutal and Savage War comes to an end.”