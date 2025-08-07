Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Another NFL player admits that he has no idea how he ended up on Trump’s panel – and isn’t sure the president can pronounce his name

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said that, despite being initially unaware of his appointment to the council, the announcement by Donald Trump was ‘an honor’

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 07 August 2025 16:33 BST
Dolphins QB does Trump impression, says he has no idea how he ended up on sports council

NFL star Tua Tagovailoa has admitted that he is “not too sure” how he ended up on President Donald Trump’s Council on Sports, Nutrition, and Fitness, echoing the reaction of other football players named on the list.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback said that, despite being initially unaware of his appointment to the council, the announcement was “an honor,” and laughed off the president’s poor pronunciation of his name.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the PCSFN is a federal advisory committee that aims to promote healthy eating and physical activity for all people, “regardless of background or ability.”

Trump announced the addition of Tagovailoa to the team last week, saying that he had “really been fantastic,” adding “when he’s not injured, he’s great, he’s gotta stay healthy, and he’s a great guy.”

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said that, despite being initially unaware of his appointment to the Donald Trump's Council on Sports, Nutrition, and Fitness, the announcement by the president was 'an honor'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said that, despite being initially unaware of his appointment to the Donald Trump’s Council on Sports, Nutrition, and Fitness, the announcement by the president was ‘an honor’ (AP)
It is unclear how members of the PCSFN were selected, or why. When asked about how the decision to include him had come about, Tagovailoa appeared as surprised as anyone else.

“I should ask you that question, too, brother. How did that all develop? I’m not too sure,” he said, in response to a reporter's question on the move Wednesday.

His reaction was similar to fellow NFL star Saquon Barkley, of the Philadelphia Eagles, who was also named on the list, alongside Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker – who has courted controversy with his previous remarks about homosexuality.

Barkley told PHLY that he was “shocked” that his name had been included in the list, and that he had since declined to participate due to not having enough time.

It is unclear how members of the PCSFN were selected, or why. When asked about how the decision to include him had come about, Tagovailoa appeared as surprised as anyone else
It is unclear how members of the PCSFN were selected, or why. When asked about how the decision to include him had come about, Tagovailoa appeared as surprised as anyone else (AP)

Another controversial figure, former NFL player Lawrence Taylor, also expressed surprise that he was named to the council, telling reporters that he “doesn’t know” what he is doing. Speaking last week, the ex-New York Giants linebacker, who is a registered sex offender, said he was “proud to be part of this team”.

“I don’t know what we’re supposed to be doing but I’m here to serve, I’m here to serve you [Trump],” he said.

However, despite his lack of knowledge of PCSFN, Tagovailoa said Thursday that the appointment was “pretty cool.” “It’s an honor. I would say I don’t know too much about it, but again, I think that’s an honor,” he added.

Saquon Barkley, of the Philadelphia Eagles, who was also named on the list of appointed council members. Barkley told PHLY that he was 'shocked' that his name had been included in the list, and that he had since declined to participate due to not having enough time
Saquon Barkley, of the Philadelphia Eagles, who was also named on the list of appointed council members. Barkley told PHLY that he was ‘shocked’ that his name had been included in the list, and that he had since declined to participate due to not having enough time (AP)

He also was asked about Trump butchering the pronunciation of his last name in the council member announcement.

“I don’t think he’s had the worst,” Tagovailoa laughed off. “I’ve heard a couple worse in Alabama, but it is what it is. I don’t take that to heart. It is what it is.”

In an apparent impression of Trump himself, he added: “‘He’s a great guy, phenomenal guy, just got to stay healthy.’ All of that. I like it, I enjoyed it.”

As well as the NFL stars, Trump’s council will include high profile sportsmen such as golf pro Bryson DeChambeau, ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, and former pro wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

