Watch as former NFL player Lawrence Taylor tells Donald Trump that he “doesn’t know” what he is doing as he joined the US president and other athletes at White House to form a sporting commission.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday (31 July), the ex New York Giants linebacker, who is a registered sex offender, said he was “proud to be part of this team”.

“I don’t know what we’re supposed to be doing but I’m here to serve, I’m here to serve you [Trump].”

Taylor and other athletes including golfer Bryson DeChambeau and Kansas City Chiefs’ Harrison Butler joined Trump as he signed an executive order to bring back the presidential fitness test, a series of physical challenges for schoolchildren in the US that was in place for decades but suspended 12 years ago.