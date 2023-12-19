Tucker Carlson calls out DeSantis campaign as ‘nastiest’ and ‘stupidest’ people

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tucker Carlson has ripped in to Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign team as the “nastiest, stupidest” political operation he has ever seen.

Mr Carlson also blamed the Florida Governor’s flip-flop on opposition to Ukraine funding after being pressured by top GOP donor Ken Griffin during a live debate with podcaster Tim Pool at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

“You really get the sense that Ron DeSantis – who I liked as governor – the people who represent him online are the nastiest, the stupidest, and the most zero-sum people I’ve ever seen in my life,” Carlson said.

“And I don’t think that reflects him, but it’s like, this is kind of small ball.”

Pool, an influential far-right media figure, agreed that the DeSantis campaign’s repeated missteps reflected badly on him.

Tucker Carlson calls out DeSantis' campaign:



“The people who represent him online are the nastiest, the stupidest, and the most zero-sum people I’ve ever seen in my life.” pic.twitter.com/GAE1okdnsQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 19, 2023

“Ron should have fired the people running his campaign a long time ago,” Pool said.

“The high heels, boot scandal. Who’s giving this guy advice and why does he keep taking it?” he added, referring to Mr DeSantis being roasted for wearing heel lifts.

“Politically, and policy wise, we love Ron DeSantis. He’s done an amazing job. But his campaign is a trainwreck.”

Mr DeSantis’s repeated missteps have seen national support for his ailing presidential campaign fall from 30 per cent in March to 12 per cent, according to FiveThirtyEight.

DeSantis has seen his polls plummet in the past six months (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

He has faced staff departures, plummeting finances, and a donor revolt, while being unable to land any blows on the runaway frontrunner Donald Trump.

Carlson, who has been linked to a run for vice president, also claimed that Mr DeSantis had been unduly influenced by deep pocketed donors such as Mr Griffin, a billionaire hedge fund manager.

He said Mr Griffin had told him to “change his view on Ukraine from ‘It’s a regional conflict we shouldn’t get involved in’ to ‘It’s a super important thing. We should send more money.'”