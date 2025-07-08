Tucker Carlson says it’s ‘obvious’ why Pam Bondi is ‘covering up’ Epstein client list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adding his name to the growing list of MAGA luminaries who are irate over the Department of Justice concluding that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, Tucker Carlson insisted there was an “obvious” reason why Attorney General Pam Bondi was “covering up” the so-called “client list” of the deceased sex offender.

Knocking down a host of conspiracy theories that had become an article of faith in the right-wing media ecosystem, the DOJ and FBI determined in a two-page memo released this week that there was no proof that Epstein was engaged in a vast blackmail operation, adding that no one else would be criminally charged in the case.

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list,’” the memo reads. “There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

It added: “The conclusion that Epstein died by suicide is further supported by video footage from the common area of the Special Housing Unit where Epstein was housed at the time of his death.”

Bondi, however, had told Fox News back in February that the Epstein “client list” was sitting on her desk and ready for review, noting that this was due to a “directive by President Trump.”

Tucker Carlson claims that it is "obvious" that Attorney General Pam Bondi is "covering up" details that show Jeffrey Epstein was involved with American and Israeli intelligence. ( X/@tuckercarlson )

While the White House and Bondi have attempted to clarify that she was actually referring to the “entirety of all of the paperwork and relation to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes” at the time, MAGA influencers and pundits have called on the attorney general to resign or be fired in the wake of the memo.

“The current DOJ under Pam Bondi is covering up crimes, very serious crimes by their own description. Why are they doing that?” Carlson wondered during his most recent podcast, which featured Breaking Points host Sagaar Enjeti.

Insisting that there were “really only two potential explanations” he could think of, Carlson immediately dismissed the first option, which is that President Donald Trump “was on the list” and involved in Epstein’s illicit sexual activities.

“You know, for whatever his sins, I don’t think he’s that guy, actually. I don’t think he likes creepy sex stuff. That’s just my view,” the former Fox News star said. “But more convincing is that this is all information that the Biden administration had. And if there was evidence that Trump had been involved in illegal sexual activity, you think the people who made up Russiagate wouldn’t have leaked it? Come on now.”

Instead, according to Carlson, the government was actually hiding Epstein’s black book because it would reveal his involvement with American and Israeli spy agencies.

“The only other explanation that I can think of, again, maybe you’ve got another, is that intel services are at the very center of this story, U.S. and Israeli, and they’re being protected,” he exclaimed. “I think that seems like the most obvious.”

Agreeing with Carlson, Enjeti brought up a 2021 BuzzFeed News article that found the CIA had at least 10 of its employees and contractors committed sexual crimes involving children, adding that federal prosecutors repeatedly chose not to prosecute them.

“There have been multiple documented cases of pedophilia inside of the CIA perpetrated by CIA officers,” Enjeti said. “There was a BuzzFeed News piece years back where the CIA specifically did not want to prosecute those individuals in federal court for fear that they would reveal sources and methods if they were pulled into open court, and they basically just made it go away.”

He continued: “The only time they actually prosecuted somebody for child pornography was whenever he’d already been prosecuted for mishandling classified information.”

Punctuating his response with a laugh, Carlson responded that “when they want to crush you, they put kiddie porn on your computer,” claiming this was “why I don’t have a computer!”