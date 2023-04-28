✕ Close Tucker Carlson breaks silence over Fox News exit in defiant conspiracy-driven video

A smaller right-wing rival network has seen a spike in primetime viewers in the days after Fox News fired its star Tucker Carlson.

Newsmax has seized on Carlson’s exit from the most-watched cable news network with fawning coverage of the former host, while Fox has seen dwindling numbers at the 8pm slot that formerly held Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Mounting speculation about why, exactly, Carlson was fired has been fuelled by reports of redacted text messages from Dominion Voting Systems’s bombshell defamation lawsuit against reportedly revealing vulgar and offensive barbs the network’s most-watched star against his now-former colleagues.

The statements follow similar allegations outlined in a separate lawsuit from a former Fox producer, depicting a culture of sexism and systemic harassment at the network.

Carlson broke his silence in a Twitter video on Wednesday night, making thinly veiled jabs at his former employer as well as media reports outlining the likely motivations behind his exit.