White House trots out Tulsi Gabbard to push narrative Obama led Russian interference claims and ‘coup’ against Trump
Gabbard rants about Obama ‘coup’ as Epstein misdirection campaign carries on
Donald Trump’s intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard ranted about a “coup” supposedly launched by Barack Obama at a White House briefing on Wednesday as the Trump administration returns to the “Russiagate” investigation as a lifeline for an embattled president.
Trump is facing the loudest uproar from his base in years over his administration’s efforts to tamp down on speculation surrounding the death and crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted pedophile.
In early July, the Department of Justice and FBI declared in a joint statement that no “client list” detailing Epstein’s co-conspirators could be found within the DOJ’s files; the statement also reiterated the agencies’ conclusion that Epstein died by suicide in 2019.
On Wednesday, the president’s weeks-long effort to find a distraction to turn his base’s focus from that statement resulted in the director of the U.S. intelligence community declaring behind the White House podium that former president Barack Obama ordered intelligence assessments to be doctored to include the assertion that Russia was working directly to elect Donald Trump.
Gabbard called the investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign a years-long “coup” orchestrated by the former president, something that Obama dismissively rejected in a rare statement this week condemning the Trump administration’s latest claims.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow...
