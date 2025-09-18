Bomb squad called out to Turning Point USA’s headquarters ahead of Charlie Kirk’s funeral
Superbowl-like security operation for memorial of right-wing campaigner poses major challenge to law enforcement
A bomb squad has been called in to Turning Point USA’s headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, after a “suspicious bag” was left outside ahead of organization founder Charlie Kirk’s funeral.
The large suitcase was found outside the HQ of the non-profit organization Wednesday morning, according to reports, and the street was cordoned off.
A bomb disposal robot was deployed and the bag was subsequently deemed safe. Police lifted restrictions on the area, but did not say what was in the luggage or whether anyone had been arrested.
The incident underscores the heightened anxiety surrounding public political events in the U.S., following Kirk’s assassination.
Police have said they have stepped up a “Superbowl-like” security operation for Kirk’s funeral, which will take place on 21 September, with the memorial service held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, just outside Phoenix, which has previously hosted three Superbowls, in 2008, 2015 and 2023.
With a capacity of 63,000 people and as an event which is open to the public who must only provide their name, address, zip code, email and phone number, it poses major security challenges.
“This location may be seen as an attractive target for a hostile actor because of its visibility,” Jonathan Wackrow, a former US Secret Service agent told CNN.
“The potential for it to be disrupted through a series of different threats, or even the threat of a threat, is something that law enforcement really has to focus-in on and then put the mitigation protocols in place now.”
Donald Trump and senior Republican figures in his government are among the guests who will attend the event, meaning a huge security operation is underway, putting increased pressure on the U.S. Secret Service, which is reportedly already under strain.
“The Secret Service joins the nation in offering our deepest condolences to the Kirk family and friends,” Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.
“Joint security planning is underway for the memorial and funeral of Charlie Kirk and appropriate public safety related information will be provided as the process matures in the coming days.”
Kirk’s funeral will be held 11 days after the right-wing activist was assassinated, with the killer firing a single shot during a talk in front of thousands of students at Utah State University.
Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the killing, appeared in court Tuesday, facing seven charges and was told prosecutors will seek the death penalty.
Kirk’s killing comes a year after two assassination attempts on Trump, one in which a bullet hit the now-President’s ear.
The White House has called for an additional $58m for security funding to protect the executive and judicial branches of government following Kirk’s assassination, NBC news reported this week.
Further security funding to protect members of Congress is also being sought and has the government’s backing.
In the wake of Kirk’s assassination a number of public events have been called off, with mounting concerns about a spate of high profile killings in the U.S. including Kirk, Democrat lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband and United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
