Lawmakers are set to hold a congressional hearing on UFOs on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, where several Pentagon whistleblowers will present testimony about the existence of extraterrestrial life.
The House Oversight Committee said the hearing, titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency,” will “explore firsthand accounts of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and assess the federal government’s transparency and accountability regarding UAPs’ possible threats to US national security”.
At least three witnesses – who have already come forward with claims that the government has kept information about UFOs secret for years – are expected to testify about what they know about alien life.
Among them is David Grusch, a former US intelligence officer who served on the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force who shocked the nation last month when he claimed the US has found “intact and partially intact” alien vehicles.
Republican Rep Tim Burchett, who is leading the committee hearing, said in a statement:
“The Pentagon and Washington bureaucrats have kept this information hidden for decades, and we’re finally going to shed some light on it... We’re done with the cover-ups.”
Whistleblower David Grusch claims US has found ‘intact’ alien vehicles
One of the witnesses testifying in Wednesday’s hearing is David Charles Grusch, a former US intelligence officer who served on the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.
In June, he shocked the nation when he claimed the US had concealed evidence of a “non-human” craft from Congress and filed a formal whistleblower complaint alleging he received retaliation for confidential disclosing this to the Intelligence Community Inspector General.
Mr Grush told NewsNation that the US may have an intact or partially intact craft of “non-human origin” in its possession and possibly evidence of deceased people through the alleged ‘broad crash retrieval program’.
“Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed … sometimes you encounter dead pilots and, believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds. It’s true,” Mr Grusch told NewsNation.
Mr Grusch, a veteran of the US Air Force, former member of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) and former co-lead of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) task force for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, said during his time on the task force colleagues confided in him about a broad crash retrieval program.
“I thought it was totally nuts and thought at first I was being deceived,” Mr Grusch said. “I had plenty of senior, former intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program.”
Tennessee Republican Congressman Tim Burchett claimed that the US government has been withholding evidence of UFOs.
Rep Burchett told the Washington Examiner the government has been “holding stuff back since Roswell in ‘47, and maybe prior to that.” He added that he was concerned that “we have something that we do not control in our military airspace.”
His remarks follow claims from former US intelligence officer David Charles Grusch, who served on the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, which was established by the Department of Defense to “improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs.” UAPs are the new term for UFOs.
WHAT: Hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency.”
DATE: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
TIME: 10am ET
WITNESSES:
- Ryan Graves, Executive Director, Americans for Safe Aerospace
- Rt. Commander David Fravor, Former Commanding Officer, Black Aces Squadron, U.S. Navy
- David Grusch, Former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense
Rep Burchett vows to end government ‘cover-ups’ over UFOs
Republican Rep Tim Burchett, who is leading the committee hearing, has vowed to end the government “cover-ups” over UFOs.
“The Pentagon and Washington bureaucrats have kept this information hidden for decades, and we’re finally going to shed some light on it,” he said in a statement ahead of the hearing.
“We’re bringing in credible witnesses who can provide public testimony because the American people deserve the truth. We’re done with the cover-ups.”
Republican Rep Anna Luna said that the public has been left “in the dark” and the topic should be brought “to light”.
“The status quo on the part of the US government has been to leave the American public in the dark regarding information about UAPs, refuse to answer questions posed by whistleblowers, avoid the concerns Americans have about the possible threats UAPs pose to our national security and public safety, and default to extreme and unnecessary over-classification.
“If the last few months have taught me anything, it is that this is an issue that matters to Americans. It also impacts the transparency and accountability our government is supposed to grant to the people who it serves. I look forward to bringing this topic to light.”
