UFO hearing – live: Pentagon whistleblowers share explosive claims of alien technology defying laws of physics
Follow live updates on today’s House Oversight Committee hearing on UFOs
Pentagon whistleblowers shared explosive claims of alien technology defying laws of physics and pushback from military leadership against those reporting such sightings.
The House Oversight Committee held a hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” on Wednesday.
Three witnesses took part in the hearing – David Grusch, a former intelligence official and whistleblower who said last month that the US has “intact and partially intact” alien vehicles, David Fravor, an ex-Navy commander who reported seeing an object flying across the sky during a 2004 training mission, and Ryan Graves, a retired Navy pilot who appeared on CBS’s 60 Minutes saying that he had spotted unidentified aerial phenomena off the Atlantic coast “every day for at least a couple years”.
Mr Grousch claimed that individuals have been injured while working on reverse engineering UFOs, but he said he couldn’t get into specifics of how that happened, adding that non-human “biologics” were found along with recovered crafts.
Mr Graves said that he estimates that 95 per cent of UFO sightings by pilots go unreported, citing fear of repercussions.
Whistleblower claims US has ‘multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program'
David Grusch, a former intelligence official and whistleblower who said last month that the US has “intact and partially intact” alien vehicles, said during his opening statement that “due to my extensive executive level intelligence support duties, I was cleared to literally all relevant compartments and in a position of extreme trust both of my military and civilian capacities. I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access to those additional read-ons when I requested it”.
“I made the decision based on the data I collected to report this information to my superiors and multiple inspectors general and in effect become a whistleblower. As you know, I’ve suffered retaliation for my decision. But I am hopeful that my actions will ultimately lead to a positive outcome of increased transparency,” he added.
‘The stigma attached to UAP is real and powerful and challenges national security'
Ryan Graves, a retired Navy pilot who appeared on CBS’s 60 Minutes in 2021 saying that he had spotted unidentified aerial phenomena off the Atlantic coast “every day for at least a couple years”, said in his opening statement that “I would like to highlight three critical issues that demand our action as we convene here – UAP are in our airspace, but they are grossly under-reported. These sightings are not rare or isolated. They are routine, military aircrew and commercial pilots – trained observers whose lives depend on accurate identification, are frequently witnessing these phenomena”.
“The stigma attached to UAP is real and powerful and challenges national security. It silences commercial pilots who fear professional repercussions and discourages witnesses. It is only compounded by recent government claims questioning the credibility of eyewitness testimony,” he added. “Parts of our government are aware of more about UAP than they let on by excessive classification practices to keep crucial information hidden since 2021. All UAP videos are classified as secret or above this level of secrecy, [which] not only impedes our understanding but fuels speculation and mistrust.”
Whistleblower refers to alleged intimidation as ‘administrative terrorism'
Mr Grusch, who described himself as a whistleblower, said during the hearing that he was the subject of retaliation for his decision to go public with his claims.
During the hearing, Mr Burchett – who laboriously explained that the “Tic Tac” video showing a smooth, white aerial object, was not named for the “Chinese Communist Party app” TikTok — lamented that he could not secure a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) to discuss certain sensitive topics.
He then asked Mr Grusch if anyone had been harmed to maintain the alleged coverup.
“Do you have any personal knowledge of people who have been harmed or injured in efforts to cover-up or conceal these extra-terrestrial technologies,” Mr Burchett asked.
“Yes,” Mr Grush replied. “Personally.”
Mr Burchett then asked, “has anyone been murdered?”
Mr Grusch hesitated for a moment before saying “I have to be careful asking [sic] that question,” he said, citing a current investigation into whether or not he was the subject of retaliatory action for whistleblowing. “I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities.”
Later, when Congressman Jamie Raskin asked him about retaliation, Mr Grusch said he was aware of “active planned reprisal” coming from “leadership at my previous organisation.”
He referred to the alleged intimidation as “administrative terrorism.”
Mr Grusch has not provided concrete evidence for any of his claims.
Mr Grusch claimed he was the victim of ‘administrative terrorism’
