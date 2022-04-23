Blinken to visit Kyiv in highest level US official visit since war began, Zelensky says
Secretary of State visits at pivotal juncture in the two-month long conflict
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kyiv on Sunday, Ukraine president Volodomyr Zelensky announced.
Mr Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will discuss the kinds of weapons that Ukraine needs to battle Russia’s invasion during the summit, Mr Zelensky said at a news conference Saturday.
The visit will mark he highest level United States officials to visit since the Russian invasion in February.
The AFP reported that Sunday’s meeting comes before a major US-hosted summit in Germany on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine’s longer-term security.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies