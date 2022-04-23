Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kyiv on Sunday, Ukraine president Volodomyr Zelensky announced.

Mr Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will discuss the kinds of weapons that Ukraine needs to battle Russia’s invasion during the summit, Mr Zelensky said at a news conference Saturday.

The visit will mark he highest level United States officials to visit since the Russian invasion in February.

The AFP reported that Sunday’s meeting comes before a major US-hosted summit in Germany on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine’s longer-term security.