As the UK talks up its global vision in New York, Trump abandons the UN

Every year the United Nations General Assembly gathers for high-level talks, and high-minded proclamations, full of sound and fury signifying - not very much.

As the British delegation arrived in New York, there was a desperate attempt to save the international talking shop from being drowned by the national self-interest of America at this year’s gathering at the UN’s headquarters.

On her arrival Yvette Cooper, the new UK foreign secretary, laid out the British principles for the future.

“At this moment of intense global instability and conflict, UK diplomacy and leadership has never been more important. Innocent civilians are suffering in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan,” she said.

Donald Trump doesn’t care. He’s signalled that he has no interest in Sudan. He supports Israel on Gaza, and seemingly Putin in Ukraine. When it comes to UN votes Trump has consistently sided with Israel and Russia against western allies.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One after attending a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday September 21 2025 ( AP )

“Countries worldwide are dealing with high levels of migration including displaced and trafficked people,” she went on.

Trump agrees – and is using the fear of immigrants as a lever to intimidate people on the streets of America.

“And climate change is not just a future threat to our survival, but a source of chaos and suffering across every continent today,” said the UK’s foreign secretary.

She’s absolutely right. But Trump has abandoned every aspect of the Paris climate agreement and is pursuing “drill-baby-drill” with unbound enthusiasm for the expansion of the use of all fossil fuels – worldwide.

He is leaving the world open to the startling reality that as the US abandons the UN, China (one of the five permanent members of the UN security council) can shape it on the cheap.

This year, the US has withdrawn from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). And cut funding to most others. US funding has been slashed from $1.5 billion to $300 million a year.

The UN meanwhile is facing a $500 million shortfall in 2026, with at least 3,000 staff expected to lose their jobs.

open image in gallery British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper speaks at a Security Council emergency meeting to discuss Russian fighter jet incursions into Nato member Estonia's airspace at the United Nations ( Getty )

China has continued to increase its financial contributions to the UN. As of 2025, China has pledged $500 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) over five years and is the second-largest contributor to the UN's regular budget, contributing more than 15 per cent of its budget.

While the US is determined to unravel the fabric of multilateralism, China is equally focused on sowing itself into long-term global alliances and is facing no serious rival in doing so.

It has bound itself tight into the affairs and economies of the African continent as the biggest investor in infrastructure.

North Korea and Russia were given places of honour at recent Beijing parades marking the Second World War. A sign that while the US stands back from the world, China is happy to embrace all comers.

There are signs, however, the UK and Europe Union may be trying to build an alternative western bloc of influence along with Canada and Australia to offset the influence of China and the loss of American money, and leadership, in the UN.

The Nato alliance, which includes EU members along with Canada, has already been shaken by Trump’s lack of enthusiasm for the multinational body and because he has shown greater support for Nato’s biggest threat, Vladimir Putin, than his own allies.

Encouraged by the White House, they are now heading towards spending 3.5 rising to perhaps even 5 per cent of their GDP on defence.

That increase, ironically, reduces US influence in the alliance where European militaries are hastening their efforts to grow independent of the American military machine.

The same waning of US power in the UN is visible.

open image in gallery North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II at Tiananmen Square in Beijing Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025 ( KCNA via KNS )

In the latest moves the UK, Australia, and Canada, have recognised the Palestinian State – over the vocal objections of the Trump administration which sees the move as a reward for Hamas’s campaigns against the existence of the Jewish State.

The UK has done so, the foreign office said, as part of its efforts to build an international consensus, which is being galvanized by Saudi Arabia and France, around efforts to revive the “two-state solution”.

The hope is to see Israel and the Palestinians led by the new state but not the proscribed Hamas group, return to talks that would lead to the end of Israel’s occupation on the West Bank and peace for Gaza.

Over the coming week the UN plenary sessions will be used, no doubt, by Trump to advance his claims to have earned several Nobel Peace Prizes for his (unsuccessful) attempts to bring peace to seven conflicts, by his count.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, will try to slap away efforts by Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday to call for UN support to condemn Russia and demand a ceasefire.

Trump’s administration is unlikely to make good on threats to increase sanctions against the Kremlin and may even duck outright support for Kyiv.

China will take an authoritative stand and cement itself as the keystone in the most multilateral institution of them all - while hiding its designs on Taiwan.

The French and Saudis along with the Arab League will work hard for Palestine and all - bar the US delegation - will anxiously talk of renewing their commitment to cooling the climate.

Britain, though, won’t get top billing or even get taken too seriously.

Because the prime minister of the United Kingdom is not bothering to to help preserve multilateralism. He hasn’t turned up.