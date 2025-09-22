Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia’s incursion into Estonian airspace was condemned as “reckless” and “provocative” by senior world leaders on Monday as the United Nations Security Council gathered in New York for an emergency meeting.

The urgent session was called after multiple incursions by Moscow into European airspace, including the entry of Russian fighter jets over Estonia for 12 minutes on Friday.

Representatives slammed Russia for “choosing escalation and provocation” in what they deemed a “threat to global peace and security”.

Moscow strongly refuted the allegations, claiming they had been portrayed as an enemy with “no facts or evidence” and that Europe was “letting its imagination run wild in relation to the threat from Russia”.

But foreign secretary Yvette Cooper warned Russia its incursions into Nato territory risked a direct armed conflict and that the alliance would be ready to confront warplanes entering Nato air space.

open image in gallery A photo published by Swedish armed forces that it says shows a Russian mig-31 fighter jet that took part in the violation of Estonian airspace. ( Swedish Armed forces )

"Your reckless actions risk direct armed confrontation between Nato and Russia," she told the meeting. "Our alliance is defensive but be under no illusion we stand ready to defend Nato's skies and Nato's territory."

Her comments were backed by US representative Michael Waltz, who said the country would “defend every inch of Nato territory”.

But Russia’s representative to the UN Security Council Dmytry Polyanskiy used his statement to accuse European leaders of “Russophobia” and of levying "baseless" accusations.

"We won't be partaking in this theater of the absurd," he said. "When you decide that you want to engage in a serious discussion about European security, about the fate of our common continent, about how to make this continent prosperous and secure for everybody, we'll be ready."

Just hours before the meeting, Putin offered US president Donald Trump an extension to a nuclear deal limiting the arsenals of both countries. Their current agreement, which caps the number of deployed warheads at 1,550 on each side, is due to expire on 5 February.

The proposed extension of one year would give Washington and Moscow more time to negotiate next steps, and comes as Trump told reporters he would defend Poland if Russia attacks.

open image in gallery The United Nations Security Council gathered on Monday afternoon ( AP )

In a televised statement the Russian president said the termination of the 2010 New START nuclear pact would be destabilising and could fuel proliferation of nuclear weapons.

"To avoid provoking a further strategic arms race and to ensure an acceptable level of predictability and restraint, we believe it is justified to try to maintain the status quo established by the New START Treaty during the current, rather turbulent period,” he said.

“Therefore, Russia is prepared to keep adhering to the central quantitative limitations of the New START Treaty for one year after 5 February, 2026."

He urged the US to follow suit, adding the measure would “only be viable” if the US agreed to act in a similar manner. Washington has not yet commented on the proposal, but when asked in July about the looming expiration of the New START, Trump noted "that is a big problem for the world, when you take off nuclear restrictions”.

open image in gallery Putin chaired a meeting of his Security Council on Monday ( Sputnik )

Monday’s meeting marks the second gathering of the UN Security Council in as many weeks after a similar meeting was called following the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

Speaking at the session, EU chief Kaja Kallas said the multiple violations of European airspaces could not be considered an accident:“Instead, we see a pattern. Russia is testing European borders, probing our resolve, and undermining the security of the whole of Europe.”

It comes as world leaders gather in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. The war in Ukraine, among conflicts in Gaza and Sudan, is expected to be a major topic of discussion at the summit.