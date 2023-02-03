US adds 517,000 jobs in January as Federal Reserve raises interest rates

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The United States added 517,000 jobs in the month of January in a boon to President Joe Biden as the Federal Reserve rose interest rates earlier this week, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployement rate changed little at 3.4 per cent while the labour force participation rate stayed at 62.4 per cent. The labour force participation rate is still below the 63.3 per cent level it was in February 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leisure and hospitality added the most jobs with 128,000, food service and drinking places added 99,000 jobs and accommodation added 15,000 jobs. Professional and business services added 82,000 while government employment grew by 74,000 in January. Health care employment grew by 58,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate for Black, adult male, female, teenaged, white, Asian and Hispanic workers all remained virtually unchanged for the month of January.

January also saw modest wage growth at 0.3 per cent for the month and 4.4 per cent for the past 12 months.

The positive growth in employment comes as the Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point interest rate increase on Wednesday.

“Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive stance for some time,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said during a news conference. At the same time, he said inflation experienced a downward trend.

“We can now say for the first time that the disinflationary process has started,” he said.

The news is a boon to President Joe Biden as he begins negotiations with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the debt limit. During his news conference, Mr Powell emphasied the need for Congress to do so.

“There's only one way forward here and that is for Congress to raise the debt ceiling so that the United States government can pay all of its obligations when due,” he said. “Any deviations from that path would be highly risky.”