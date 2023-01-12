Jump to content

Rate of US Inflation falls for December as fuel prices drop

Food prices continue to rise

Eric Garcia
Thursday 12 January 2023 14:12
Comments
(Getty Images)

US inflation dropped by 0.1 per cent for the month of December as fuel prices fell , which compensated for increased food and home prices.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly Consumer Price Index report on Thursday detailing that inflation also rose 6.5 per cent in the past 12 months.

Fuel prices dropped 9.4 per cent for the month of December, while the energy index overall fell 4.5 per cent that month.

But food prices increased 0.3 per cent and the home index rose 0.2 per cent. The index for meat, poultry, fish and eggs jumped 1.0 per cent, with the index for eggs rising 11.1 per cent. Meanwhile, in the past 12 months, the food index rose 10.4 per cent, with the food at home index jumping 11.8 per cent in the same span of time.

The index for all items except for food and energy also rose 0.3 per cent, which came after it rose 0.2 per cent in November.

The index for shelter increased 0.8 per cent, while the index for rent increased by the same rate.

Comments

