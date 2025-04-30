Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump lashed out at former President Joe Biden as the American economy shrank by 0.3 percent during the first quarter of this year, marking the first drop in three years as Trump’s tariff policies disrupted businesses and their supply chains.

The tariffs imposed on other countries have created uncertainty among both businesses and consumers. The economy, as a measure of GDP, shrank in part because of a rise in imports as companies stockpiled goods to avoid Trump’s tariffs.

This marks the worst quarter for the U.S. economy since 2022, when the country was still heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Comparatively, the economy grew by 2.4 percent in the fourth quarter during the final months of Biden’s term in office.

Trump quickly took to Truth Social on Wednesday to blame his predecessor for the dismal numbers.

“This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s,” he said. “I didn’t take over until January 20th. Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers. Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden ‘Overhang.’ This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!”

Screengrab of Trump's Truth Social on economy ( Truth Social/Screengrab )

Imports increased more than 40 per cent as federal spending fell about five percent during the first three months of the year. The Commerce Department said the decrease in GDP “primarily reflected an increase in imports” and a decrease in government spending.

Imports went from -1.9 percent in the fourth quarter to 41.3 percent in the first three months of 2025, CNN noted. Exports came in at a rate of 1.8 percent. When imports are larger than exports, GDP decreases, and that was the most substantial restriction on growth in the first quarter. The difference in imports and exports subtracted from GDP by the most since records began in 1947.

Before the figures were released, analysts noted that a decreasing GDP figure due to this trend would not necessarily indicate economic weakness; however, the shrinkage of 0.3 percent was much lower than the 0.8 percent rise economists had projected.

The numbers released cover a period before Trump’s so-called "Liberation Day," when he announced widespread tariffs on allies and foes alike.

The Trump administration has unsettled Americans with an escalating trade war with China, as most economists argue that Trump’s attempt to reshape the global trading system will likely lead to an increase in inflation and may trigger a recession, which is often defined as two consecutive quarters of decline in a country’s GDP adjusted for inflation.

Before the release of the fresh economic numbers, analysts broadly expected a decline in performance at the beginning of the year. However, they disagreed on how much the economy would slow down.

S&P Global Ratings told clients in a note that “We anticipate a marked slowdown in the U.S. economy during the first quarter, driven by increasing policy uncertainty surrounding trade, tariffs, and immigration,” according to ABC News. S&P Global Ratings anticipated that the figures would be affected by the increase in imports to avoid the incoming tariffs.

“The first-quarter GDP reading may not provide an accurate reflection of underlying economic conditions because it's significantly influenced by the frontloading of imports,” said S&P Global Ratings.

In the face of weakening consumer sentiment and the chaotic state of the markets, a number of important measures remain in reasonably good shape, such as the level of unemployment and job growth.

Data also revealed that the inflation cooled last month, leaving prices below a peak seen in 2022.

After the report was released on Wednesday, U.S. stock futures connected to the Dow dropped by 315 points, or 0.7 percent. Similarly, Nasdaq 100 futures decreased by 1.7 percent, and S&P futures were 1.2 percent lower.

Consumer spending slowed significantly to a rate of 1.8 percent, down from four percent in the previous quarter, as Americans restricted their spending on goods. It’s the weakest rate since the middle of 2023.

However, business spending increased at a rate of 9.8 percent compared to -3 percent in the final quarter of last year, as businesses likely attempted to get ahead of price increases amid the tariff fallout.

The chief economist at Ernst & Young, Gregory Daco, told CNN: “I don’t think we can call a recession from this data right now but it is a sign that we’re on this razor-thin edge where the longer the tariffs remain in place the more likely we are headed for an economic downturn.”