US fighter jets scrambled to intercept at least five Russian warplanes over Alaska

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nine U.S. fighter jets have been scrambled to intercept five Russian warplanes spotted off Alaska.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, based at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, said it had detected and tracked two Tu-95 long-range strategic bombers, two Su-35 fighter planes, and one A-50 spy plane crossing Alaska’s coastal Air Defense Identification Zone on Thursday.

NORAD said it had responded by launching two F-16s, two F-35s, one E-3, and four KC-135s to intercept the planes, positively identify them, and escort them out of the ADIZ.

The command described Russian activity in the ADIZ as a regular occurrence that was not considered a threat, adding that the five planes had not crossed into U.S. or Canadian airspace, according to CBS News.

Alaska’s ADIZ is the point at which American and Canadian jurisdiction ends and is a “defined stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security,” NORAD said.

open image in gallery The U.S. scrambled nine aircraft Thursday to escort five Russian warplanes out of Alaska’s Air Defense Identification Zone ( Department of Defense )

A similar occurrence took place last September, when two Tu-95s and two Su-35s were spotted in the same zone, prompting defense command to send out an E-3 early warning and control aircraft, followed by four F-16s and four KC-135 tanker planes to lead them clear.

NORAD said at that time that although the presence of Russian craft in the ADIZ was common and non-aggressive, it could be interpreted as a test of U.S. and Nato preparedness.

A month earlier, a Cold War-era Russian IL-20 COOT military reconnaissance aircraft was spotted four times in the space of one week.

Prior to that, in September 2024, NORAD posted a short video online of a Russian jet flying just a matter of feet away one of its own planes.

Earlier that summer, Russian and Chinese planes jointly entered the ADIZ, which a U.S. defense offiical told CBS marked the first time Beijing had ever encroached off Alaska.

More follows...