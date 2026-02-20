US fighter jets scrambled to intercept at least five Russian warplanes over Alaska
Two bombers, two fighter jets and a spy plane observed over coastal Air Defense Identification Zone, prompting U.S. to send out nine aircraft of its own to escort them clear
Nine U.S. fighter jets have been scrambled to intercept five Russian warplanes spotted off Alaska.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command, based at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, said it had detected and tracked two Tu-95 long-range strategic bombers, two Su-35 fighter planes, and one A-50 spy plane crossing Alaska’s coastal Air Defense Identification Zone on Thursday.
NORAD said it had responded by launching two F-16s, two F-35s, one E-3, and four KC-135s to intercept the planes, positively identify them, and escort them out of the ADIZ.
The command described Russian activity in the ADIZ as a regular occurrence that was not considered a threat, adding that the five planes had not crossed into U.S. or Canadian airspace, according to CBS News.
Alaska’s ADIZ is the point at which American and Canadian jurisdiction ends and is a “defined stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security,” NORAD said.
A similar occurrence took place last September, when two Tu-95s and two Su-35s were spotted in the same zone, prompting defense command to send out an E-3 early warning and control aircraft, followed by four F-16s and four KC-135 tanker planes to lead them clear.
NORAD said at that time that although the presence of Russian craft in the ADIZ was common and non-aggressive, it could be interpreted as a test of U.S. and Nato preparedness.
A month earlier, a Cold War-era Russian IL-20 COOT military reconnaissance aircraft was spotted four times in the space of one week.
Prior to that, in September 2024, NORAD posted a short video online of a Russian jet flying just a matter of feet away one of its own planes.
Earlier that summer, Russian and Chinese planes jointly entered the ADIZ, which a U.S. defense offiical told CBS marked the first time Beijing had ever encroached off Alaska.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks