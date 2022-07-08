US economy adds 372,000 jobs amid concerns about inflation
The unemployment rate remains at 3.6 per cent but unemployment for Asian workers jumped by 3 per cent.
The US economy added 372,000 jobs during the month of June 2022 as voters’ concerns about inflation continue, as does their dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden.
The unemployment rate remained at 3.6 per cent, unchanged from the previous month, as was the number of long-term unemployed workers--who are defined as being jobless for more than 27 weeks. Roughly 1.3m workers are long-term unemployed.
Similarly, the labour force participation rate, which is the number of people who are either working or looking for work, changed little at 62.2 per cent, which is still below the 63.4 per cent labour force participation rate in February 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic caused numerous businesses to shut down.
Professional and business services saw the biggest growth, adding 74,000 jobs in June and has 880,000 more jobs than it did in February 2020, while leisure and hospitality sectors gained 67,000 jobs.
But employment in construction, retail trade, financial services, other services and government changed little.
Wages grew modestly in the last month, rising by 10 cents of 0.3 per cent. In the past year, hourly earnings grew 5.1 per cent.
Employment among Hispanic, adult women, adult men, white, teenaged and Black workers grew little while the unemployment rate for Asian workers jumped by 3 per cent.
The numbers come as many workers are mostly concerned with inflation. Inflation hit a 40-year high in May when the Bureau of Labour Statistics revealed that prices grew 8.6 per cent in the past twelve months, the highest it has been since December 1981.
Mr Biden has sought to lay the blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which has led to an increase in the cost of grain and fuel.
“I call it ‘the Putin tax increase’--‘Putin’ because of gasoline and all that grain he’s keeping from being able to get to the market”, he said in remarks in Cleveland earlier this week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies