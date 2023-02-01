US accuses Russia of failing to comply with nuclear weapons treaty

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia's refusal to allow on-the-ground inspections to resume is endangering the New START nuclear treaty and US-Russian arms control overall, the Biden administration said on Tuesday.

The finding was delivered to Congress and summarized in a statement by the State Department. It follows months of more hopeful US assessments that the two countries would be able to salvage cooperation on limiting strategic nuclear weapons despite high tensions over Russia's war on Ukraine.

Inspections of US and Russian military sites under the New START treaty were paused by both sides because of the spread of the coronavirus in March 2020. The US-Russia committee overseeing implementation of the treaty last met in October 2021, but Russia then unilaterally suspended its cooperation with the treaty’s inspection provisions in August 2022 to protest U.S. support for Ukraine.

“Russia’s refusal to facilitate inspection activities prevents the United States from exercising important rights under the treaty and threatens the viability of US-Russian nuclear arms control,” the State Department said on Tuesday.

The administration also blamed Russia for the two countries’ failure to resume talks required under the New START treaty.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said last August that it had told the US it was temporarily suspending on-site inspections required under the treaty. It said US sanctions imposed over Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine had changed conditions between the two countries and claimed that the U.S. was blocking Russians from carrying out their own inspections at US sites.

The State Department on Tuesday denied that the US was blocking inspections by the Russians.

It insisted the US-Russia nuclear arms control efforts were essential to the security of the US, its allies and the world at large.

“It is all the more important during times of tension when guardrails and clarity matter most,” the State Department said.