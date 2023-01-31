Ukraine news – live: Putin ally boasts sanctions against Russia have ‘failed miserably’
‘Enemy countries do not have courage to admit their hellish sanctions failed,’ says Dmitry Medvedev
A close ally of Vladimir Putin has boasted that the sanctions slapped on Moscow by Ukraine’s allies have “failed miserably.”
Posting to Telegram on Tuesday morning, Dmitry Medvedev – former Russian president and prime minister – claimed that “enemy countries do not have the courage to admit that their hellish sanctions” have misfired.
He went on: “So everything is as always: the Americans make money on a humiliated Europe. Crushed Europe endures and loses money. At the same time, even the IMF predicts economic growth in Russia this year.”
In other news, senior MEP Guy Verhofstadt has claimed that Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could have been avoided if Brexit had not happened.
The bloc’s former Brexit coordinator suggested the Russian president calculated that the continent was not united on defence after the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.
Mr Verhofstadt went on: “A united Europe, certainly on defence matters, would make an enormous difference. I think maybe without Brexit, maybe there was no invasion. I don’t know.”
Russia claims it has control of village near Bakhmut
Russia said on Tuesday that its forces had taken control of Blahodatne, a village just north of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, where some of the heaviest fighting of the war has taken place in recent weeks.
Blahodatne, about 5 km (3 miles) north of Bakhmut, was captured with the help of aerial support, Moscow’s defence ministry said.
Sending UK fighter jets to Ukraine ‘not practical’, says No 10
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
Rishi Sunak believes it is “not practical” to provide Ukraine with British fighter jets but has pledged to accelerate support to enable “decisive gains” against Russian invaders.
Downing Street said training Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces on “extremely sophisticated” Typhoons and F-35s would take too long but did not oppose allies sending their own jets.
After completing a review, the PM told his cabinet on Tuesday a “prolonged stalemate” in the war in Ukraine “would only benefit Russia” and its president Vladimir Putin, according to No 10.
He said they must seize an “opportunity to accelerate UK support” to give Ukraine “the best chance of success and make the most of the window of opportunity where Russian forces were on the back foot”.
Defence secretary Ben Wallace shared US estimates that 180,000 Russian troops have been killed or injured in the year-long invasion. That is compared to around 15,000 killed during the decade-long war in Afghanistan.
The Kremlin has also lost two-thirds of its tanks, Mr Wallace said, according to Downing Street’s account of the cabinet meeting.
Boris Johnson 'to urge US to sustain aid for Ukraine’
Boris Johnson will meet with Republican lawmakers this week as he presses the US to sustain aid to Ukraine as it fights off Russia’s assault.
The former prime minister is scheduled to speak at a private Republican club in Washington on Tuesday evening, said Representative Joe Wilson, a member of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.
He is also scheduled to meet with a group of Republican senators, said senator Todd Young on Monday, though he said he was unaware of the exact timing of the talks.
On Wednesday, Mr Johnson will discuss the need for “Western unity and support for Ukraine and what more can be done against the threat Russia poses” at the Atlantic Council think tank.
Russia publishes new decree in ‘terrorism crackdown'
Russia will begin checks for weapons and explosives in cars in regions of the country with a high terrorist threat level, according to a presidential decree published on Tuesday.
Kremlin attacks ‘extremely aggressive position’ of Baltic states
Calls by the president of Lithuania to supply Ukraine with fighter planes highlight the “extremely aggressive position” of the Baltic states and Poland, Moscow claims.
As a result of this, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that “major European countries” should make efforts to counterbalance their stance.
It comes after Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda said that Nato should stop drawing “red lines” and supply Ukraine with whatever weapons it needed, including fighter jets and long-range missiles.
Asked about those comments, Mr Peskov told reporters: “In general, we see an extremely aggressive position from representatives of the Baltic countries and Poland. They are apparently ready to do anything to provoke the growth of further confrontation, with little regard for the consequences.”
He added: “Of course, it is very sad that under these conditions the leaders of major European countries, who drive all European processes, unfortunately do not play a balancing role.”
US ambassador ‘discusses arms control in meeting with Russian minister'
Moscow’s deputy foreign minister has met with the US ambassador, according to Russia’s foreign ministry.
Sergei Ryabkov met with newly-arrived US ambassador Lynne Tracy and they had discussed arms control, the ministry said.
Russia wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine without Brexit, suggests top MEP
Russia may not have invaded Ukraine if Brexit had not happened, senior MEP Guy Verhofstadt has said on the third anniversary of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.
Mr Verhofstadt – the European parliament’s former Brexit coordinator – suggested Vladimir Putin calculated that the continent was not united on defence after the UK’s exit from the bloc.
“This war, this brutal invasion started with Putin and Russia,” he told LBC. “It’s really an attempt by Putin to restore the old Soviet Union. The only difference is the communist party is replaced with his own cronies.”
Political correspondent Adam Forrest has more on this story here:
Ukraine terrain control mapped
Russia has begun a major new offensive on the Ukrainian-held bastion of Vuhledar that could make local gains but is unlikely to lead to an operational breakthrough, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has wanred (see more on this from our 7.40am post)
As a fresh Russian assault looms, here is a map showing the assessed control of terrain in Ukraine as of 30 January, using data from the Institute for the Study of War.
Russia slaps Twitch with hefty fine over Ukraine war content
A Russian court has fined streaming service Twitch 4m roubles (£46,265) for failing to remove what it called “fakes” about Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow has long objected to foreign tech platforms’ distribution of content that falls foul of its restrictions, with Russian courts regularly imposing penalties.
