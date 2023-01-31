✕ Close Russia wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine without Brexit, suggests top MEP

A close ally of Vladimir Putin has boasted that the sanctions slapped on Moscow by Ukraine’s allies have “failed miserably.”

Posting to Telegram on Tuesday morning, Dmitry Medvedev – former Russian president and prime minister – claimed that “enemy countries do not have the courage to admit that their hellish sanctions” have misfired.

He went on: “So everything is as always: the Americans make money on a humiliated Europe. Crushed Europe endures and loses money. At the same time, even the IMF predicts economic growth in Russia this year.”

In other news, senior MEP Guy Verhofstadt has claimed that Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could have been avoided if Brexit had not happened.

The bloc’s former Brexit coordinator suggested the Russian president calculated that the continent was not united on defence after the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Mr Verhofstadt went on: “A united Europe, certainly on defence matters, would make an enormous difference. I think maybe without Brexit, maybe there was no invasion. I don’t know.”