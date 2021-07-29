The Biden administration is staying silent on whether a reciprocal travel agreement will be made with the UK.

London announced on Wednesday that fully vaccinated travellers from the United States and the European Union would be allowed to travel to England without having to quarantine on arrival, and the devolved governments in Scotland and Wales have now followed suit.

But the White House would not comment on the record about the subject.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration said it would “maintain existing travel restrictions” on international travel as the Delta variant of Covid-19 continues to spread.

“The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading both here and around the world,” press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday. “Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear likely continue to increase in the weeks ahead.”

The United States currently prohibits most non-US citizens from entering the country if, in the last two weeks, they visited the UK, the 26 Schengen nations in Europe without border checks, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran, and Brazil.