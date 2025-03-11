Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration reversed course on Tuesday in an announcement that the US would resume sharing real-time intelligence with Ukraine while also unpausing shipments of military aid.

In a joint statement with a delegation from Ukraine’s government, US officials indicated that the shift in focus would be aimed at pressuring Russia to come to the table and agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine within 30 days.

“Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation. The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace,” read a joint statement released by the two countries’ delegations.

“The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine,” it continued.

open image in gallery Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Ukraine's minister of defense Rustem Umerovto in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for talks on a ceasefire agreement that will be presented to Russia. ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The statement also noted the “gratitude” of the Ukrainian government and its people for continued US assistance.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the talks with his Ukrainian counterparts in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after departing Washington a day earlier. He confirmed that the offer would now be presented to Russia’s government.

"Today, we've made an offer that the Ukrainians have accepted, which is to enter into a ceasefire and into immediate negotiations to end this conflict in a way that's enduring and sustainable,” said the secretary.

This is a breaking news report. More to follow...