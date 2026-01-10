USDA suspends ‘federal financial awards’ for Minnesota, citing ‘massive fraud’
The agriculture secretary cited ‘massive fraud’ in the state
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has announced that her agency is “suspending federal financial awards” to Minnesota and Minneapolis, citing evidence of “fraud” found by the Trump administration.
Rollins published a letter Friday addressed to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, announcing that “all active awards and any future awards from USDA to the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis, currently totaling over $129.18 million.”
She also instructed Minnesota officials to “provide the USDA with payment justifications for all federal dollar expenditures from January 20, 2025, to the present" within 30 days.
Rollins cited “fraud” in Minnesota and Minneapolis in a social media post announcing the decision.
“The Trump administration has uncovered MASSIVE fraud in Minnesota and Minneapolis—billions siphoned off by fraudsters. And those in charge have ZERO plan to fix it,” Rollins wrote in a post on X.
In her letter, Rollins said “numerous non-profits and businesses have defrauded the federal government” while Walz and Frey have been in office.
Rollins cited the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal, which first emerged in 2022. Since then, dozens of people have been convicted in connection with the scandal, which prosecutors said involved the theft of millions of dollars from a federal program designed to feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Independent has contacted the USDA, Walz and Frey for comment.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
