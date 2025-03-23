Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greenland has accused the Trump administration of being “highly aggressive” by sending a delegation of senior officials to the territory this week.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz is visiting Greenland early this week with the U.S. energy secretary Chris Wright, according to reports, in addition to a separate trip by Second Lady Usha Vance on Thursday.

The trips come after Trump’s repeated threats to annex the autonomous territory.

Greenland’s prime minister Mute B. Egede was quoted in a Greenlandic newspaper Sunday furiously questioning why Waltz was visiting.

“We are now at a level where it can in no way be characterized as a harmless visit from a politician's wife,” Egede said, according to Greenland’s Sermitsiaq newspaper. “What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us.”

“He is Trump's confidential and closest advisor, and his presence in Greenland alone will certainly make the Americans believe in Trump's mission, and the pressure will increase after the visit,” Egede added.

open image in gallery The Second Lady Usha Vance will visit Greenland, along with her son, this week. The visit follows President Donald Trump’s threats to take over the Danish territory. ( AP )

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

It was announced Sunday that Vance would visit Greenland from Thursday until Saturday, accompanied by her son.

Vance will “visit historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland’s national dogsled race,” the White House said in a statement.

The race features 737 mushers and 444 dogs in a “remarkable display of speed, skill, and teamwork,” the statement said. Vance and “the delegation are excited to witness this monumental race and celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity,” it added.

Less information is known about Walz’s trip, which has been reported by the New York Times and CBS News.

The planned visits follows Trump’s repeated threats to annex the autonomous territory and claim it for the U.S. The president claimed, “we need that for international security, not just national security.”

open image in gallery Greenland’s prime minister Mute B. Egede said the visits from senior Trump administration officials were ‘highly aggressive.’ It comes after Trump’s repeated threats to annex the territory. ( REUTERS )

A longstanding defense agreement between the United States and Denmark allows the U.S. to operate military facilities in Greenland, including Ptiuffik Space Base, formerly known as Thule Air Base.

The U.S. once offered to purchase the island in the wake of the Second World War but the Danish government declined the offer. The Danish government and the Greenlandic government have both said that the territory is not up for sale.

“I think it’ll happen,” Trump told reporters earlier this month while he sat next to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Trump questioned whether Denmark still had a right to claim the world’s largest island as part of its kingdom.

“A boat landed there 200 years ago or something. And they say they have rights to it,” Trump said. “I don’t know if that’s true. I don’t think it is, actually.”

All five parties in Greenland’s parliament issued a joint statement last week rejecting Trump’s remarks. Denmark has recognized Greenland’s right to independence at a time of its choosing.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, traveled to Greenland in early January to explore his father's interest in purchasing the island but left very quickly.

“Incredible experience,” he said of the trip that lasted less than a day. “By the way, they love America here. They love America. They love Trump,” he said in a video he posted to social media at the time.