Armed Uvalde officers arrived outside unlocked classroom three minutes after shooting began

Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS), testified on Tuesday morning at a state Senate hearing

Rachel Sharp
Tuesday 21 June 2022 17:57
Uvalde police response was 'abject failure', hearing told

Officers armed with rifles and pistols were positioned outside the unlocked classroom at Robb Elementary School just three minutes after the gunman began opening fire inside, according to bombshell testimony heard at a Texas Senate hearing on the Uvalde mass shooting.

Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS), testified on Tuesday morning that officers could have ended the active shooting situation and begun rescuing the wounded and dying victims just three minutes after it began.

Instead, another one hour, 14 minutes and eight seconds passed before law enforcement finally entered the classroom and shot gunman Salvador Ramos dead.

“Three minutes after the subject entered the west hallway, there was sufficient number of armed officers wearing body armour, to isolate distract and neutralise the subject,” he said.

“The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander, who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children.”

“The officers had weapons. The children had none. The officers had body armour. The children had none.

“The officers had training. The subject had none.”

At 11.33am on 24 May, Ramos entered the school building through an unlocked door and entered two adjoining classrooms, where he began shooting students and teachers.

Three minutes later – at 11.36am – the first officers arrived on the scene with rifles and pistols.

Around five minutes into the active shooting situation – Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo said that he didn’t have enough resources on the scene to stop the gunman.

Then, around eight minutes after the shooting began, an officer reported that they had a hooligan – a crowbar tool – that they could use to force entry into the classroom.

Mr McCraw said that 19 minutes into the massacre, police officers had received at least one ballistic shield.

It wasn’t until 12.50pm – 77 minutes after the shooting first began – that law enforcement entered the room and ended the active shooting situation.

