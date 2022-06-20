Officers had rifles and shields within minutes but waited an hour to breach Uvalde class, new timeline reveals
Local police have been under scrunity for catastrophic delay
Police with rifles and and at least one ballistic shield arrived to the scene of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, minutes after the gunman, but waited more than an hour in a nearby hallway before engaging him, new documents and video footage reveals.
The footage shows officers becoming impatient, hearing gunshots inside as they wait for an order from leadership to engage with attacker Salvador Ramos, the Austin American-Statesmen reports.
Ramos, who was killed during the eventual police raid, entered Robb Elementary School at 11:33am, according to the documents, the most detailed look yet at the flawed law enforcement response to the shooting.
Nine minutes later, the first of multiple officers with ballistics shields joined officers near the classroom where the 18-year-old gunman had barricaded himself.
“If there’s kids in there, we need to go in there,” one officer can be heard saying, according to the Statesmen, which reviewed the footage and records, are part of an investigation by state authorities into what went wrong at Uvalde.
Another responded, “Whoever is in charge will determine that.”
That order to engage didn’t come until nearly an hour-and-a-half after Ramos arrived on campus and shot 19 students and two teachers.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies