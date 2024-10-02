Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer weighed in following the vice presidential debate on Tuesday and believes that JD Vance outperformed running mate Donald Trump when it comes to debating skills.

“JD Vance was a better debater than Donald Trump,” Whitmer said, during an appearance on late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, on Tuesday evening. “Donald Trump should have taken some lessons from him.”

During the debate last month between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, he was derailed when she questioned the attendance at his campaign rallies, then devolved into false claims about Haitian immigrants “eating” pets in Springfield, Ohio, and that some states “execute” babies.

But Whitmer wasn’t about to forgo party loyalty and said ultimately that she believed Democratic VP candidate, Tim Walz, won the face-off.

“But I think Walz brought it home. I think he delivered the ‘W,’” she said, referencing popular slang for “win”.

Walz went head-to-head with Ohio Senator Vance for the first, and last, time on the national stage in New York City. The two vice presidential candidates engaged in a relatively cordially, policy-driven debate on hot-button issues such as abortion, the economy, immigration, election integrity and gun control.

Whitmer, a close ally of Walz, said she thought the Minnesota Governor “did really well”.

But Walz had a shaky start to the debate. His voice quivered during his first answer about Israel and escalating tensions in the Middle East and he stumbled over words while being confronted about his misspoken statements regarding the Tiananmen Square protests. The Minnesota governor previously said he was in Hong Kong during the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. But Walz did not travel to the region until August 1989, according to reports.

Ohio Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz debated about abortion, the economy, immigration, healthcare and more during the vice presidential debate on Tuesday ( Getty Images )

The Democrat later found his footing, and gave strong answers on abortion, the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol and gun violence.

Vance, a regular talking head on news shows, was smooth and confident throughout the debate, despite repeating multiple false claims about immigration, the economy and his stance on abortion.

Other Democratic governors - Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Massachusetts’ Maura Healey - voiced support for Walz after the debate, praising him for sticking to the issues and giving a respectful performance.

Yet the general consensus from political analysts and broadcasters was that Vance narrowly outperformed Walz. A snap CBS poll following the debate found that 41 percent thought Walz won but 42 percent saw the debate as a victory for Vance.

Democrats were, reportedly, concerned that Walz would be too fiery during the debate as he has a history of getting defensive over his record. However, Walz and Vance both remained calm and cool throughout.

“I think Tim is a humble guy, he’s from Minnesota,” Whitmer said. She acknowledged that the debate was far less intense than previous debates between Trump and President Joe Biden, and Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“That was a debate between two midwesterners,” Whitmer joked.