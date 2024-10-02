JD Vance appeared to become irate after being corrected on statements about Haitian immigrants in Ohio, leading to the debate microphones to be cut. The Republican vice presidential nominee challenged CBS moderator Margaret Brennan on the agreed “rules” of the debate and appeared to continue talking despite being inaudible. It came after both Vance and his Democratic counterpart Tim Walz were grilled on immigration during their first live debate on Tuesday evening. Vance, who is a Senator for the state of Ohio, previously came under fire after repeating baseless claims by Donald Trump that Haitian immigrants in the city of Springfield were “eating the pets of the people that lived there.” The senator went on to explain the process by which illegal migrants could apply for asylum and legal status in the US. Walz jumped in, adding “Those laws have been on the books since 1990.” Vance then appeared to continue to argue back, though his words were inaudible. Brennan chuckled, before saying: “Gentlemen the audience can’t hear you because your mics are cut, we have so much we want to get to, thank you for explaining the legal process.”