Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are secretly dating and her ex, Donald Trump Jr., is “cool” with it, according to reports.

The golfer, 49, and Don. Jr’s ex-wife, 47, have been a couple for several months, according to the Daily Mail and People. They started seeing each other around Thanksgiving.

Four sources reportedly confirmed the news to the Mail. The couple live 20 minutes from one another in Florida’s Palm Beach.

“She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week,” one source told the newspaper. “They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”

Vanessa Trump filed for a divorce from Don Jr. in 2018 after 12 years of marriage. An insider told People her ex-husband doesn’t mind that she is now dating the golf legend.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have been secretly dating for months, according to reports.

The new couple was pictured together at California’s PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines last month, along with Vanessa Trump’s 17-year-old daughter Kai, who often plays the sport with her grandfather, President Donald Trump.

Woods’s children go to the same $38,595-a-year school as Kai, according to the Mail. Her four siblings are also reportedly aware that their mom is dating the golf pro.

It is becoming a family affair after Woods met with the president for a round of golf last month and also joined him at the White House to recognize Black History Month. Woods looked emotional as he shared the podium with Trump at the event.

It has been a difficult year so far for the golfer. Woods revealed he had ruptured his left Achilles tendon and had surgery this week that will likely keep him out of the Masters next month, and possibly everything else for the rest of the year.

Woods was photographed with 17-year-old Kai Trump and her mom Vanessa Trump at California's PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines last month.

Woods’ mother, Kultida, also died last month and the golfer withdrew from the Genesis Invitational as he coped with the loss. He chose not to be at The Players Championship, the final year of his exemption from winning the 2019 Masters.

Vanessa Trump has not had a high-profile romance since splitting from Don Jr. He was engaged to Fox News host Kimberly Guifoyle until recently, but after pictures emerged of him with Bettina Anderson, a West Palm Beach socialite, last September, the relationship ended.

Don Jr. is now publicly dating Anderson and she was at Mar-a-Lago for the Trump family New Year’s Eve party.