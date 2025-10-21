Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre, who survived years of sexual abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, divulges a host of new details, including revelations linked to the Epstein Files.

Nobody’s Girl, published Tuesday, is Giuffre’s harrowing, and often graphic testimony, of how she was sex trafficked to scores of rich and powerful men, in a rarefied world that brought her in contact with Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton, billionaires, academics and powerful politicians.

The greatest revelations concerned the disgraced British royal Prince Andrew, who reached a financial settlement with Giuffre in 2022 and has continued to vehemently denied wrongdoing. The Duke of York stepped back from public life five years ago in light of the accusations, and issued a new statement this week saying he would no longer use his title or honors.

Giuffre’s decision to speak out about her ordeal helped unravel Epstein’s sex abuse scheme. The disgraced financier died by suicide in July 2019 while in prison awaiting federal trial. His accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 on charges related to her role in the scheme to abuse minor girls.

Giuffre, 41, died by suicide in April. “She wanted the world to know who she really was so that survivors of abuse who might read her words would feel less alone,” Amy Wallace, Giuffre’s collaborator on the memoir, wrote in the introduction.

open image in gallery Virginia Roberts Giuffre divulges new details related to the Epstein Files in her posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl, published Tuesday ( AP )

The Client List

In the new book, Giuffre suggested that Epstein could have blackmailed powerful friends and associates by videotaping them with underage girls in his various homes. He had a “huge library of videotapes” and a control room in his Manhattan townhouse where he monitored camera feeds that were set up in his properties, Giuffre wrote.

“He’d always suggested to me that those videotapes he so meticulously collected in the bedrooms and bathrooms of his various homes gave him power over others,” Giuffre wrote.

“He explicitly talked about using me and what I’d been forced to do with certain men as a form of blackmail, so these men would owe him favors.”

Speculation continues over the existence of an Epstein “Client List”, where he supposedly kept a ledger of rich, famous and powerful names involved in his trafficking ring.

In July, the Trump administration’s Justice Department issued a memo stating there was no evidence to support the existence of a client list. The Independent has contacted the Justice Department for comment on the new details from Giuffre’s memoir.

The DOJ’s July memo also reiterated earlier findings that Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell, and said no further investigation was warranted.

open image in gallery The memoir by Giuffre, who had spoken out about the years of abuse she endured at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell before her death in April, was published Tuesday ( REUTERS )

But Giuffre appeared doubtful of those findings in her memoir. “I can make a case for either suicide or murder,” she wrote.

Epstein “bragged about his access to power” and his “self-described ‘biological’ need for sex,” but being behind bars allowed him access to neither “the young girls he loved to abuse or the powerful men he yearned to rub shoulders with,” she wrote. “That certainly would have made him want to end it all.”

She cited Epstein’s gathering of videotapes as a reason that he could have been murdered.

“Could it be that someone who feared exposure by Epstein had found a way to exterminate him?” she wrote. “I know that the official findings, including an inspector general’s report issued in June 2023, say this is impossible but I will never be entirely convinced.”

Giuffre’s words will add fuel to the outrage surrounding the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein Files, which have prompted calls for greater transparency from all corners of the political world.

Attorney General Pam Bondi informed President Trump in May that his name appeared in the documents, the Wall Street Journal reported, but this was not mentioned in the July memo. A mention in the files does not imply wrongdoing, and dozens of other high-profile names were also mentioned. The president has never been formally accused of wrongdoing in connection to Epstein.

A bipartisan group in Congress is pushing for the entirety of the Epstein Files to be released. However, that move is being stymied by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has refused to swear in Arizona Democratic Congresswoman-elect Adelita Grijalva - who promised she would be the final signature needed on a discharge petition to compel the files’ release.

Giuffre’s interactions with Trump

Guiffre’s memoir contains a few references to Trump. She described first meeting the real estate mogul in 2000 with her father, Sky Roberts, while he was working as a maintenance man at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. The trio met in Trump’s office at the resort, where she just started working as a locker room attendant for $9-an-hour, cleaning bathrooms, restocking towels, and making tea.

“They weren’t friends, exactly. But Dad worked hard, and Trump liked that — I’d seen photos of them posing together, shaking hands,” she wrote. “Trump couldn’t have been friendlier, telling me it was fantastic that I was there.”

Trump asked Giuffre if she liked kids, noting that he had friends with children living nearby who needed babysitters, according to the book. She took Trump up on the offer of babysitting for extra cash, she wrote in the memoir.

"I said yes, I’d babysat before, omitting the fact that the last time I’d done so, I’d been reprimanded; in an attempt to entertain the kids in my care, I’d ignited a huge cache of fireworks I’d found hidden in the house. Clearly I was right to leave that out, because soon I was making extra money a few nights a week, minding the children of the elite,” she wrote.

Giuffre also recalled seeing Trump and wife Melania at a 2000 Halloween party, hosted by Heidi Klum, at the Hudson Hotel, New York, also attended by Prince Andrew and Maxwell.

Trump and Epstein’s friendship in the 1990s and early 2000s has been well-documented, in photos and footage. Trump’s name has appeared seven times in passenger logs for Epstein’s planes.

open image in gallery Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse. He has denied any of the allegations against him, reached a 2022 settlement with her, and has since stepped back from the public eye and halted the use his title or honors ( United States District Couty for the Southern District of New York )

However, their relationship dissolved around 2004. A Mar-a-Lago member told the Miami Herald that Trump had Epstein kicked out of Mar-A-Lago in 2007 after the late financier "harassed the daughter of a member.” In 2019, when sex trafficking charges were brought against Epstein, the president said he hadn't spoken to him in 15 years.

Mar-A-Lago meetings

Giuffre met Maxwell, a British socialite, at Mar-a-Lago, just weeks before she turned 17, she wrote in the new memoir.

“I wish I could say that I sensed that something evil was tracking me, but as I headed into the building, I had no inkling of the danger I was in,” Giuffre penned. Instead, Maxwell’s accent reminded her of Mary Poppins.

“Are you interested in massage?” Maxwell asked her, explaining that she knew a “wealthy man — a longtime Mar-a-Lago member, she says — who is looking for a massage therapist to travel with him.”

According to the memoir, Maxwell asked if Giuffre massaged “on the side,” to which the teen replied that she didn’t, and wasn’t trained. “I’m sure you’d be terrific,” Maxwell insisted, adding that the man would pay for her to be trained if he was impressed with her.

“He loves to help people,” Maxwell said, according to the memoir.

open image in gallery Giuffre described first meeting Trump in the summer of 2000 at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where she worked until she started working for Epstein full-time, the memoir says ( NBC News )

Giuffre went to Epstein’s Palm Beach property after work that day, still wearing her Mar-a-Lago uniform.

When she met Epstein, he was lying on a turquoise-green massage table naked, she wrote. While Maxwell guided her through the motions of the massage, Epstein asked questions, including at least one “weird” one: whether she was on birth control. Giuffre was abused by Epstein and Maxwell at that first meeting, she wrote.

Two weeks after that first encounter, Epstein asked the teen if she would work for him full-time. Giuffre wrote that the request was accompanied with a threat: a photo of her younger brother, Skydy, at his school.

“Epstein must’ve sensed my qualms, though, because he walked around his desk, picked up a grainy photograph, and handed it to me. The image had been taken from some distance, but it was unmistakably my little brother,” Giuffre wrote.

“We know where your brother goes to school,” she recalled Epstein saying. “You must never tell a soul what goes on in this house.”

The financier also claimed he “owned” the Palm Beach Police Department, so she couldn’t go to them either. She said she understood his words to be a threat that he would hurt her brother if she spoke out.

'Call me G-Max'

Giuffre described sexual abuse not only by Epstein, but also Maxwell, who served as a fixer, romantic partner and “den mother” figure in the financier’s sordid world.

Maxwell told Giuffre, and the other underage girls in Epstein’s orbit, to call her “G-Max”, the memoir notes.

During Epstein’s first assault, Giuffre recalled Maxwell standing behind her, unzipping her skirt and pulling off her Mar-a-Lago uniform. Both she and Epstein were “laughing at my underwear, which were dotted with tiny hearts,” she said, recalling Epstein saying: “How cute—she still wears little girl’s panties.”

Then, Epstein “reached for an electric vibrator, which he forced between my thighs, as Maxwell commanded me to pinch Epstein’s nipples as she rubbed her own breasts, and mine,” Giuffre claimed.

open image in gallery Maxwell approached Giuffre at Mar-a-Lago and asked if the teen would consider giving massages ‘on the side’ to her wealthy friend, Epstein, according to the memoir ( US District Court for the Southern District of New York )

Later in the book, Giuffre wrote: “If Maxwell was there, I was often told to attend to her sexually as well. She kept a bin of vibrators and sex toys handy for these sessions. But she never demanded sex from me one-on-one—only when we were with Epstein.”

Giuffre noted that Epstein seemed to value Maxwell’s connections to the upper echelons of British society, which included with the Royal family.

Maxwell herself appeared “proud of her friendships with famous people, especially men,” and boasted about how she could “easily” get former president Bill Clinton on the phone.

The former president has denied knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and has never been charged in relation with any crimes. The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Clinton in August related to the Epstein Files and Republican Rep. James Comer said Thursday that the panel was “working to bring former President Clinton in for a deposition."

Maxwell also shared her glee at having once performed oral sex on George Clooney, according to the memoir.

"Maxwell also enjoyed repeating that once, at some random event, she'd taken the actor George Clooney into a bathroom and given him a b*** ***. Whether that was true or not, we'd never know."

The Independent has contacted representatives for Clooney for comment.

open image in gallery In 2002, Maxwell and Epstein asked Giuffre to have their baby, the memoir claims ( US Department of Justice )

Giuffre also wrote about the disturbing moment when Epstein asked if she would have his and Maxwell’s baby. Epstein made the request of Giuffre, who he called “Jenna”, while on his private island, “Little St James”, in 2002.

“Jenna, I want you to have our baby,” she recalled Epstein saying. Maxwell then chimed in, saying Giuffre would get “round-the-clock nannies,” a mansion paid for, and a monthly allowance of $200,000, she wrote.

But the pair wanted Giuffre to sign over “all legal rights” to the child, travel with the child whenever and wherever Epstein wanted, and put in writing that “Epstein and I were not a couple and that the baby would remain with him if we ever had a ‘falling out.’”

Giuffre wrote: “What if the baby were female? Was the plan for Epstein and Maxwell to have me bring that little girl up until she reached puberty, then hand her over for them to abuse? I wanted no part of it.”

Passed around among the elites

Giuffre described being “lent out” to a “scores wealthy, powerful people” by Epstein and Maxwell.

The first time she was trafficked was to an unnamed couple she referred to as “Billionaire Number One” and his pregnant wife, who were staying at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach.

She first massaged the naked woman — who was so pregnant it looked as if she’d “swallowed a basketball” — for 45 minutes before she went to sleep. Then Giuffre started massaging the man, who was also naked. “Wouldn’t you be more comfortable working in the nude?” he asked. Giuffre had sex with him on the floor and the man then tipped her $100, she wrote.

The second abuser was a psychology professor “whose research Epstein was helping to fund,” Giuffre wrote.

open image in gallery Maxwell, Epstein, and Jean-Luc Brunel, a former model scout who Giuffre claimed raped her multiple times ( US District Attorney’s Office )

The professor is unnamed by was described by Giuffre as a “quirky little man with a balding pate of white hair, and from his nervous affect, it seemed he wasn’t used to being with women.”

This man was one of “many academics from prestigious universities who I was forced to service sexually,” Giuffre wrote.

She said she was also trafficked to a gubernatorial candidate, soon after he won an election in a “western state,”; a “respected” former U.S. senator, and the late French model agent, Jean-Luc Brunel.

Brunel, who ran MC2 Model Management which Epstein helped fund, raped her in New York and on Epstein’s island, Giuffre wrote. She also claimed that Epstein bragged about having slept with more than 1,000 girls “supplied by Brunel,” including French 12-year-old triplets that the agent sent him for his birthday.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.