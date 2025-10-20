Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“She wanted all her suffering to have accomplished something,” writes Amy Wallace, Virginia Giuffre’s collaborator, at the beginning of her bombshell posthumous memoirs, Nobody’s Girl.

Whether Prince Andrew relinquishing his titles amid heightened pressure over her accusations of sexual abuse was one of the aims, no one will ever know.

But what is known, from reading the 400-page diary-style book, is that Giuffre, who died by suicide aged 41 in April this year, was determined to tell her story of how power, corruption and alleged sex abuse colluded to leave victims, like her, scarred after years of alleged abuse.

Her harrowing and sometimes explicit testimony mentions Andrew 88 times, while also laying out detailed claims of how she was abused at the hands of paeophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

As the book is published on Tuesday, The Independent looks at the biggest revelations.

Giuffre ‘meets Andrew for first time in London’

Aged 17, Giuffre wrote that she was staying at Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s house in London when she was told by Maxwell that Prince Andrew would be dining with them. “Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince,” she wrote.

open image in gallery A picture showing Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, said to have been taken at Ghislaine Maxwell’s house in London ( United States District Couty for the Southern District of New York )

After spending the day shopping for outfits with Maxwell, Andrew, then aged 41, arrived at the townhouse, and the group, including Epstein, chatted in the entryway before Giuffre asked Epstein to take a picture of the pair, she wrote.

The group, she wrote, went out for dinner and then to a nightclub called Tramp, where she described Andrew as a “bumbling dancer”.

When they headed back to Maxwell’s home, Maxwell told her “you are do to for him what you do for Jeffrey”, she wrote. At the house, Giuffre wrote that she had sex with Andrew, who said thank you “in his clipped British accent” afterwards.

Reflecting in the book, Giuffre wrote: “He was friendly enough, but still entitled— as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.”

The next day, Maxwell told her “you did well, the prince had fun”, Giuffre wrote. Later, Epstein gave her $15,000 for “servicing the man the tabloids called ‘Randy Andy’,” she said.

Giuffre ‘has sex with Andrew for second time in New York’

Around a month later, Giuffre wrote, she met Andrew at Epstein’s New York home. Writing abou the alleged meeting, she resurfaced allegations that Andrew was presented with a puppet of himself by Maxwell and allegedly put his hand on the breast of another accuser, Johanna Sjoberg.

Ms Giuffre wrote that she saw “symbolism” in the use of a puppet, adding: “Johanna and I were Maxwell and Epstein’s puppets, and they were pulling the strings.”

She wrote she was sent to a bedroom to have sex with Andrew for a second time.

Giuffre ‘takes part in orgy with Andrew with approximately eight other young girls’

Giuffre wrote that she does not know exactly when she had sex with Andrew for a third time, but she knew it was at Epstein’s Caribbean island of Little Saint James, also referred to as Little Saint Jeff’s by those who knew Epstein.

open image in gallery Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir refer to Andrew on 88 occasions across 400 pages ( BBC/Panorama )

She repeated allegations made in a sworn declaration in 2015 in which she said all girls seemed to be “under the age of 18”.

She wrote: “Epstein, Andy, and approximately eight other young girls, and I had sex together. The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of 18, and didn’t really speak English.

“Epstein laughed about how they couldn’t really communicate, saying they are the easiest girls to get along with.”

Death of Princess of Wales left her scared

Giuffre wrote that conspiracy theories surrounding Diana’s death impacted her after she allegedly had sex with Andrew for the first time, because she was “surrounded by people who wielded vastly more clout than I ever would”.

“I hadn’t wanted to have sex with the prince, I said, but I felt I had to,” she wrote, saying she believed there was no way to free herself from Epstein and Maxwell’s grip.

She said her then-boyfriend Tony Figueroa was “scared that I was alone in a foreign country with people so powerful; he said he understood why I felt powerless”.

She wrote: “Less than four years earlier, Lady Diana had died in a car accident, prompting some conjecture (never proven) that the royal family had somehow been involved.”

She added: “Tony and I agreed that, especially while I was abroad, I needed to keep Epstein and Maxwell happy.”

Seeing Andrew with Epstein after conviction left her shocked

After Epstein had been released from prison for procuring a minor for prostitution, Giuffre wrote that she was shocked to see a photograph of Andrew with him in New York’s Central Park in 2011.

“Seeing this new photo of Prince Andrew at Epstein’s side made ‘Randy Andy’ seem even more arrogant to me,” she wrote.

A week later, a first article on Giuffre’s story on being trafficked by Epstein was run in the Mail on Sunday, with the picture of her and Andrew. She received $160,000 for use of the picture, and agreeing not to talk to anyone else for three months, she wrote.

Reflecting on the deal with the publication, she wrote: “I’ve been cast as a person who made things up for profit, when in fact I naively thought that being paid for telling your story was typical. I’ve never been paid for an interview again.”

Andrew’s denial on BBC Newsnight gave hopes for legal case against the royal

As Giuffre wrote she was considering filing a lawsuit against Andrew in 2019, she said she saw the royal had done a sit-down interview with Emily Maitlis on BBC Newsnight, on which he said he had “no recollection” of meeting Giuffre.

He also denied having sex with her in March 2001, saying he was at Pizza Express with his daughter Beatrice on the day in question.

Giuffre wrote: “As devastating as this interview was for Prince Andrew, for my legal team it was like an injection of jet fuel. Its contents would.. help us build an ironclad case against the prince.”

open image in gallery Andrew speaking for the first time about his links to Jeffrey Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis (Mark Harrison/BBC/PA) ( PA Media )

She continued: “We weren’t quite ready to sue yet, but this interview gave us a lot more to work with than we’d had before.”

Legal suit that Andrew ‘raped and battered me’ is launched - but with initial difficulties

In August 2021, Giuffre’s team launched a legal suit that alleged, she wrote, that “that Prince Andrew had raped and battered me when I was a minor, causing me severe and lasting damage”.

She wrote that when action was launched, papers could not be served on Andrew because of his “fleeing to Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral Castle in Scotland and hiding behind its well-guarded gates”.

However, after a US judge accused Andrew of playing “hide and seek” and Giuffre’s legal team got a “break” when a witness came forward to say she had seen Giuffre and Andrew together at Tramp nightclub in London, the case progressed, she wrote.

But in her memoir, Giuffre claimed Andrew’s team tried to hire internet trolls to target her online.

open image in gallery Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre will be published on Tuesday (PA) ( PA Wire )

“After casting doubt on my credibility for so long – Prince Andrew’s team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me – the Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well,” she wrote.

‘I don’t regret it’ - Giuffre on 14 years of telling the world her story

Concluding her story in the final chapter of the book, Giuffre wrote that she had made public her allegations against Epstein and Andrew in the hope of preventing others’ suffering.

She wrote: “I don’t regret it, but the constant telling and retelling has been extremely painful and exhausting. With this book, I seek to free myself from my past.”

She said that money from her out-of-court settlement with Andrew, reported to be more than $12m, had gone toward developing her Reclaim (Soar) foundation to combat human trafficking.

“I look forward to disseminating some of the Crown’s money to do some good,” she wrote.

She dedicated her book to “my Survivor Sisters and to anyone who has suffered sexual abuse”.