‘Heartbroken’: Politicians respond to Virginia Walmart shooting

Lawmakers and America’s elected leaders reacted with condolences and angry calls for action after the second major mass shooting in a week took place in Virginia just days after a massacre at a Colorado LGBT bar.

The shooting provoked the same calls for gun violence prevention and efforts to resrict guns in American society that other similar tragedies have dredged up but with the muffled resignation of the current political reality of such legislation well on the mind.

The state’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, wrote on Wednesday that he was heartbroken, but did not immediately offer any suggestions for action to take future mass killings.

“Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning. I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities,” he wrote on Twitter.

His lieutenant governor, Winsome Sears, went a step further than her boss and vowed to address access to mental healthcare.

“Our hearts continue to grieve as we learn of more victims of senseless violence in Chesapeake. We mourn the many victims of fatal violence and suicide around the Commonwealth and our nation. Our society is hurting. All life is precious,” she wrote.

“I commit to making mental health issues a priority of my office and will be working with the Governor, Attorney General, the General Assembly, and local leaders to address this crisis,” the lieutenant governor added.

— Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) November 23, 2022

Others in the state were more direct in their anger about the situation, which has become all too common across the country and indeed is occurring for the second time in less than seven days.

“More Americans gunned down — this time at a Walmart in Virginia,” wrote Abigail Spanberger, a Virginia congresswoman who just narrowly won reelection. “I’m devastated for the victims’ families, heartbroken for Chesapeake, and sick of having to say “this time.” Our country cannot continue to live in fear of gun violence. We must do more to keep Americans safe. “

“I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives,” vowed state Senator Louise Lucas, a Democrat.

And Tim Kaine, the one of the state’s US senators, added: “Both Congress and the Virginia General Assembly have taken steps, finally, to reduce gun violence, but there is so much more to do.”

President Joe Biden reacted to a previous attack in Colorado Springs with a call for Congress to renew the now-expired ban on assault weapons including the AR-15, a favoured weapon by a number of mass shooters. But the makeup of the Senate all but eliminates that as a possibility for the next two years at least.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden reacted to the latest tragedy by calling for “greater action” — he signed into law legislation expanding background checks for 18-21 year olds earlier this year, as well as providing money to states to implement red flag laws.

“Jill and I grieve for the families in Chesapeake and for Virginia, which suffered a terrible shooting at UVA earlier this month,” Mr Biden tweeted. “We mourn for those who will have empty seats at their Thanksgiving table because of these tragic events – we must take greater action.”