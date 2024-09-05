Jump to content

Putin cites Harris’s ‘infectious laugh’ in mocking endorsement for president

On Wednesday, the United States unsealed an indictment accusing Russia of attempting to influence the outcome of the 2024 presidential election

Ariana Baio
Thursday 05 September 2024 22:11
Vladimir Putin suggests support for Kamala Harris as next US president

Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed that he wants Kamala Harris to win the presidential election because President Joe Biden endorsed her - and because she has an “expressive and infectious laugh”.

On Thursday, during the Eastern Economic Forum, the Russian president claimed that Biden was his “favorite” candidate but that since he dropped out he will now support the new Democratic nominee.

“Our favorite, if you can call it that, was the current president Mr. Biden,” Putin said, with a smirk.

“He was removed from the race, but he recommended that all his supporters support Ms. Harris. That’s what we’ll do too,” he said, according to a translation from Russian media outlet TASS.

He appeared to continue to mock Harris, adding: "She laughs so expressively and infectiously that it means that everything is fine with her”. The autocrat also said he hoped that means she would not introduce sanctions against Russia.

Russian president Vladimir Putin mocked Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday
Russian president Vladimir Putin mocked Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday (AP)

Putin also claimed that “ultimately, the choice is up to the American people” and that Russia “will respect that”.

On Wednesday, the United States unsealed an indictment accusing Russia of attempting to influence the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Federal prosecutors allege that Putin’s allies directed Russian state media companies to disseminate misinformation and Russian propaganda online with the intent to try and influence this year’s election.

U.S. law enforcement agents seized 32 Russian-backed websites that were designed to boost Trump’s campaign. Two employees of the Russian state network RT were charged over allegedly launching a $10m propaganda scheme using American right-wing influencers.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors also unveiled an indictment against Trump’s 2016 campaign adviser and Russian expert, Dimitri Simes, alleging that he violated U.S. sanctions by working as a presenter at a Russian state TV station.

For several years, the U.S. has accused Russia of trying to influence its elections using misinformation and disinformation online and on social media. Intelligence reports concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 election to help Trump win.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied meddling in U.S. elections.

