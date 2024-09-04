Tim Walz aims donut jibe at JD Vance on visit to Pennsylvania farmers’ market

Support truly

Tim Walz mocked rival JD Vance with a donut joke as he visited a farmers’ market in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris’s running mate poked fun at his Republican counterpart’s awkward attempt to make small talk at a donut store in Valdosta, Georgia last month. Awkward video of the event included one worker telling Vance that she did not want to appear on camera as he picked out sweet treats.

On Wednesday, Walz visited Cherry Hill Orchards and Farm in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in a state that will be crucial for Harris’s victory in November.

“What am I looking at in a Whoopie Pie?” Walz asked the manager before getting in a crack at Vance.

“I have no problem picking out doughnuts,” the Minnesota governor joked.

“Look at me I have no problem picking out donuts.”



-- Tim Walz getting pumpkin and chocolate whoopie pies and apple cider donuts at Cherry Hill Orchards in Lancaster Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/doSyzBNxT9 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 4, 2024

Vance’s own donut experience has been used by Democrats to reinforce their “weird” characterization of the senator from Ohio.

“I’m JD Vance, and I’m running for vice president,” the Republican candidate said to a member of staff after he walked into Holt’s Sweet Shop in Valdosta.

“OK,” she responded uncomfortably before Vance’s team was asked to stop filming.

JD Vance trying to order doughnuts set to the Veep end credits pic.twitter.com/KvovUevMHX — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 22, 2024

Walz and Vance will go head to head in the vice presidential debate on October 1 on CBS. It will be moderated by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.

The first debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will take place on September 10 in Philadelphia. It will be hosted by ABC Network anchors, David Muir and Linsey Davis.

A second debate is expected to take place in October although a date and venue has not been set.