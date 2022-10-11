Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock took the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll showed.

The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr Warnock, compared to 46 per cent who said they would vote for Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia. The surveye showed that Mr Warnock’s support increased by four points while Mr Walker’s support declined by about two points.

“The gender gap in the Senate race has shifted in the Democrats’ favor since August. Republican Walker’s 8-point advantage with men has closed to 6, and Warnock’s lead with women has grown from 5 points to 9,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Walker’s campaign about the allegation, which he has vociferously denied. Mr Walker has said he opposes abortion in all cases, including rape, incest and when the life of the mother is in danger.

Republicans have stood by Mr Walker even amid the media reports. On Tuesday, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Senator Rick Scott of Florida, the latter of whom leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, campaigned with Mr Walker.

Georgia’s elections require that a candidate receive a majority of the vote. If neither wins the majority of the vote in November, there will be a runoff election at a later date.

Emerson College and The Hill surveyed 1,000 very likely voters between 6 October and 7 October, which was after The Daily Beast reported that Mr Walker allegedly paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion.

Mr Walker and Mr Warnock will square off in their only scheduled debate on Friday in Savannah. Mr Warnock is seeking a full six-year term after he won a special election last year to finish the term of Senator Johnny Isakson.