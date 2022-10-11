Midterm elections 2022 - live: Latest news, polls and analysis
Follow the latest updates on the 2022 midterms
The 2022 midterm season has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.
Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress.
In Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Senate races between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed and the GOP is making a last-ditch effort to hold on to several seats crucial to their bid for control of the upper chamber. Democrats, meanwhile, see an opportunity to expand their majority in the hopes of potentially reforming the 60-vote filibuster threshhold.
Georgia’s Senate race, meanwhile, has been upturned by scandal as Republican Herschel Walker faces an “October Surprise” — a late-breaking story from The Daily Beast accusing him of paying for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children.
Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below
ICYMI: Trump-backed Joe Kent accused of spreading conspiracy theories
Trump-backed congressional candidate Joe Kent has been accused of spreading conspiracy theories after he called the Covid vaccine an “experimental gene therapy” during a testy, sold-out debate in Washington state.
Little more than 40 days before voters across the country go to the polls in the midterm elections, Mr Kent clashed with Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, in their first debate in the showdown for Washington’s third congressional district.
Andrew Buncombe reports from Seattle.
Trump-backed Joe Kent accused of spreading conspiracy theories in testy debate
‘I’m going to be a check on Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi destroying our economy,’ says Kent
Kristi Noem: Balancing big ambitions and reelection in South Dakota
If Kristi Noem has ambitions beyond her state, she must first take care of political business back home: winning a second term in November.
Noem's balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
Many political watchers expected Gov. Kristi Noem to cruise to reelection this year in Republican-dominated South Dakota against a Democratic challenger without statewide experience
Maxwell Frost: The first Gen Z member of Congress
Maxwell Frost wants to tell Democrats to not write off Florida simply as the state of Ron DeSantis and other Republicans.
The 25-year-old activist famously confronted the governor a few months ago about gun violence, to which Mr DeSantis – who has become the Republican Party’s golden boy for keeping Florida open during the Covid-19 pandemic – responded by saying “nobody wants to hear from you”.
But Mr DeSantis’s remarks notwithstanding, it turned out that some Floridians did want to hear from him. Mr Frost won the Democratic primary for Florida’s 10th District to replace Representative Val Demings, who is running to challenge Senator Marco Rubio. The district is overwhelmingly Democratic, meaning that a primary victory all but guarantees Mr Frost will be heading to Congress.
Eric Garcia reports on the candidate who will be the first of his generation in Congress.
Meet Maxwell Frost, the Uber driver who is about to be first Gen Z member of Congress
The soon-to-be youngest member of Congress talks to Eric Garcia about being the first Afro-Cuban member of Congress and how he plans to shake up Washington
Coming up: Jan 6 committee’s next public hearing
ICYMI: Psaki says Democrats doomed if midterms are about Biden
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.
Eric Garcia reports.
Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden
The former White House Press Secretary warns that Democrats know that crime is a big issue.
Ron Johnson challenged on his hardline abortion stance in Wisconsin debate
Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin’s Democratic challenger criticised him for his position on abortion during their debate on Friday night.
The Republican Senator is running for a third term and said during his debate with Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes that he supported a referendum on abortion after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade and therefore revived a ban on abortion from 1849 in the state.
Eric Garcia reports.
GOP senator challenged on his hardline abortion stance in Wisconsin debate
Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes calls Republican incumbent’s position ‘dangerous’ and ‘out of touch’
Inside the nastiest and potentially most important Senate race in the country
A race that could determine control of the Senate, and the direction of the country for at least the next four years, was always going to be fiercely fought. But even in the cut-and-thrust of Trump-era politics, few could have predicted just how bitter the campaign for Pennsylvania’s seat would become.
With less than one month to go until election day, the race between Democrat John Fetterman and his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz has the dubious honour of becoming the nastiest in the country, and there is little sign that either side is slowing down.
Eric Garcia takes a look at this crucial Senate race.
Killing puppies, crudite and cocaine: Welcome to the midterms’ nastiest race
Mr Fetterman has accused his opponent of killing puppies while Dr Oz and Republicans have gone all in on Fetterman’s health, Eric Garcia reports.
Can the Jan 6 committee hearings close out with a bang?
The select committee investigating the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol will hold a public hearing on 13 October at 1pm.
Can they close out with a bang before the 8 November midterms?
Jan 6 hearings revealed details of Trump ‘coup’. Can committee close out with a bang?
Hearings turned into must-watch viewing – and now there are more, writes Andrew Buncombe
Herschel Walker losing lead against Raphael Warnock after abortion scandal
With Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign rocked by reports he paid for a woman’s abortion, polls before the weekend showed a reversal in his prospects for the November midterms.
Herschel Walker loses lead against Raphael Warnock in new poll after abortion scandal
Comes after news report that Walker paid for a woman’s abortion
Gaetz and Pelosi: This month’s two most useless people in DC
With Congress officially out until after the midterm election ends, Eric Garcia nominates two high-profile lawmakers for particularly cynical moves on Capitol Hill this month.
Matt Gaetz and Nancy Pelosi are this month’s most useless people in Washington
Legislation on stock trading and same sex marriage postponed while spending bill passes
