Midterm elections 2022 - live: Latest news, polls and analysis

The 2022 midterm season has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.

Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress.

In Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Senate races between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed and the GOP is making a last-ditch effort to hold on to several seats crucial to their bid for control of the upper chamber. Democrats, meanwhile, see an opportunity to expand their majority in the hopes of potentially reforming the 60-vote filibuster threshhold.

Georgia’s Senate race, meanwhile, has been upturned by scandal as Republican Herschel Walker faces an “October Surprise” — a late-breaking story from The Daily Beast accusing him of paying for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children.

