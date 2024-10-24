Warren Buffett finally reveals his endorsement decision in 2024 election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The billionaire Warren Buffet has finally revealed his endorsement decision for next month’s election – but it’s not the one many would have guessed.

In a bid to put false rumors to bed, the 94-year-old billionaire, who has previously backed Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, released a statement on his Berkshire Hathaway company website which alluded to “numerous fraudulent claims” on his endorsement of certain “investment products” and support for “political candidates.”

But who is he endorsing as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump go head to head on November 5 in one of the tightest – and most bitter – election campaigns in recent history?

The statement continued: “Mr. Buffett does not currently and will not prospectively endorse investment products or endorse and support political candidates.”

His announcement follows a spate of impersonation attempts on social media which he called highly concerning.

Disclosing his fears in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Buffet said: “I’m worried about people impersonating me and that’s why we put that on the Berkshire website.

The billionaire has previously supported Clinton and Obama but has refused to endorse a candidate in the 2024 election ( Getty Images )

“Nobody should believe anybody saying I’m telling them how to invest or how to vote."

The billionaire’s message makes it clear that he is not taking sides in the election despite any online speculation, AI deepfakes, or falsehoods that have or may emerge.

Buffet has been unusually silent in the lead-up to November 5 despite formerly being a vocal advocate of Democrats like Clinton in 2016 and Obama in 2008 and 2012.

In 2016, Buffet wrote a scathing indictment on Donald Trump regarding the Republican candidate’s refusal to release his tax returns, suggesting he was being deliberately secretive, wrote The New York Times.

He also condemned Trump for allegedly misleading his voters with falsehoods about his business success and how he could propel the American economy.

The philanthropist’s previous skepticism of Trump also stems from an income tax spat that erupted when the property tycoon and reality TV show presenter accused Buffett of taking a "massive deduction" during a live debate with Clinton in 2016.

Buffet follows some of America’s other richest men, like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, in refraining from backing a candidate this election.

In contrast Elon Musk, currently the world’s richest man, has thrown his backing behind Trump at rallies, through donations and on his social media platform, X/Twitter.

Bill Gates has donated $50 million to the Harris campaign, reports The New York Times, although he has not declared an actual endorsement

Polls currently have the two candidates deadlocked across several battleground states.