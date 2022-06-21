Dem senator says agreement on gun violence bill is at hand
A lead Democratic bargainer says senators have moved to the brink of an agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill
Senators have moved to the brink of an agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill, Democrats' lead negotiator said Tuesday, potentially teeing up votes this week on an incremental but notable package that would stand as Congress’s response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation.
Nine days after Senate bargainers agreed to a framework proposal — and 29 years after Congress last enacted a major measure curbing firearms — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told reporters that a final agreement on the proposal's details was at hand.
