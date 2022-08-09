White House breaks silence on Trump raid: ‘The president was not briefed’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The White House has weighed in on the FBI “raid” of former President Trump Mar-a-Lago residence, emphatically stating that President Biden did not receive any advance warning of the law enforcement activity.

“No, the president was not briefed, was not aware of it. No one at the White House was given a heads up. No, that did not happen,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during the daily briefing.

The White House declined to comment on the case beyond that, referring reporters’ questions to the Justice Department. The Biden administration has sought to distance itself from the Mar-a-Lago raid, an unprecedented development relating to a former US president.

Since Mr Biden took office, he has emphasised that the Department of Justice operates independently from the White House after Mr Trump was frequently accused of leaning on the Justice Department to do his political bidding.

Asked by The Independent about supporters of Mr Trump calling for “civil war”, the White House asked demonstrators to remain peaceful.

“There’s no place for political violence in this country,” Ms Jean-Pierre said. “People have the right to raise their voices peacefully, but we would strongly condemn ... any efforts to plan violent behaviour of any kind. We would ask americans to remain peaceful in this time.”

This is a developing story.