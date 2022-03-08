White House declines to comment on American basketball star Brittney Griner imprisoned in Russia
Griner is one of several Americans imprisoned in Russia amid invasion of Ukraine
The White House on Tuesday declined to comment on any discussions the US government may be having with Russia surrounding the case of Brittney Griner, a WNBA star from Texas currently imprisoned in Russia over accusations of drug possession.
Ms Griner is one of several Americans currently detained in Russia on various charges; her imprisonment is the most recent, and came amid a massive western backlash to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine which includes withering US sanctions.
More follows...
