White House holiday decorations include Hanukkah menorah for the first time
Various white Houses have celebrated Hanukkah in the past but this is the first time a menorah is an official decoration
The White House will feature a menorah for the first time as part of its holiday decorations for 2022.
First lady Jill Biden unveiled the White House decorations earlier this week, which are themed as “We the People.”
The Executive Residence Carpentry Shop built the menorah, which is lit on the eight nights of Hanukkah, out of wood removed during the White House renovation conducted during Harry Truman’s presidency. Mr Truman became the first leader to recognize the state of Israel in 1948.
The White House has hosted menorah lightings during Hanukkah in the past, starting with President Jimmy Carter, who held a menorah lighting on the White House lawn in 1979, Business Insider reported. The menorah is located in the White House Cross Hall next to Mr Carter’s portrait.
Similarly, President George W Bush held the first menorah lighting at the White House in 2001. But the menorah this year is the first time that a menorah is featured as an official White House holiday decoration.
The White House will officially light its Christmas tree on Wednesday evening.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies