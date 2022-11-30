White House holiday decorations include Hanukkah menorah for the first time

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The White House will feature a menorah for the first time as part of its holiday decorations for 2022.

First lady Jill Biden unveiled the White House decorations earlier this week, which are themed as “We the People.”

The Executive Residence Carpentry Shop built the menorah, which is lit on the eight nights of Hanukkah, out of wood removed during the White House renovation conducted during Harry Truman’s presidency. Mr Truman became the first leader to recognize the state of Israel in 1948.

The White House has hosted menorah lightings during Hanukkah in the past, starting with President Jimmy Carter, who held a menorah lighting on the White House lawn in 1979, Business Insider reported. The menorah is located in the White House Cross Hall next to Mr Carter’s portrait.

Similarly, President George W Bush held the first menorah lighting at the White House in 2001. But the menorah this year is the first time that a menorah is featured as an official White House holiday decoration.

The White House will officially light its Christmas tree on Wednesday evening.