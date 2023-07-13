Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US Secret Service ended its investigation into the source of cocaine that was found at the White House after no fingerprints or DNA were found on the small bag, CNN reported.

The Secret Service reportedly looked through the visitor logs and surveillance footage to see who entered the White House on the days leading up to the discovery. But the agency ultimately could not identify a suspect, a source told CNN.

Investigators reportedly could not say which day or moment the bag of cocaine was left inside a cubby in the lower entrance of the West Wing where it was initially discovered. The cubby is near where staff-led tours of the White House pass on their way into the West Wing, where most presidential business is conducted.

The Secret Service found the bag of cocaine during a routine sweep on 2 July, the Associated Press reported.

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” officials said in a summary.

President Joe Biden was not present during the discovery of cocaine at the White House since he was at Camp David for the Independence Day holiday. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the time that the president believed it was “incredibly important” to learn how drugs ended up at the White House. She said she was confident that Secret Service would “get to the bottom” of the origins of the cocaine.

House Republicans for their part requested a briefing on the investigation.

Former president Donald Trump said that the “deranged” Department of Justice special counsel that is investigating Mr Trump should focus more on the “Cocaine dilemma” at the White House, speculating Mr Biden’s son Hunter was behind it.

“Is it Crooked Joe and his wonderful son, Hunter? Release the findings, release the tapes,” he said. “We can’t have a crackhead in charge of our Nuclear Arsenal!!!”