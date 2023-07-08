Karine Jean-Pierre shuts down ‘irresponsible' question about White House cocaine

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre snapped at a reporter who had asked her to clarify “once and for all” that the cocaine found at the White House did not belong to a Biden family member.

A reporter asked Ms Jean-Pierre: “Can you just say once and for all whether or not the cocaine belonged to the Biden family?”

Jean-Pierre argued the question had been answered because she had told the press that the Biden family was at Camp David when the cocaine discovery was made.

“They (the Biden family) were not here on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday so to ask that question is incredibly irresponsible,” she said.

A white, powdery substance prompted a brief evacuation of the White House over the weekend of July 1 and 2 and has since been confirmed to be cocaine by laboratory testing.