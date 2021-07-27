White House considering requiring federal employees to get Covid vaccines or submit to regular testing

President Joe Biden has confirmed to reporters that the White House is considering a requirement that all federal workers receive a Covid-19 vaccine or submit to regular mandatory testing.

The president made the remarks on Tuesday when asked if a requirement that all federal employees, a number that tops 4.2 million when including the armed forces and Postal Service according to a recent report using data from federal agencies, would be required to get the vaccine.

“That’s under consideration right now”, the president said.

Officials clarified to The New York Times that those who do not wish to be vaccinated would be required instead to be tested regularly for Covid-19, which continued to spread in the US largely as a result of major pockets of unvaccinated individuals.

More to follow...