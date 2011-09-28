White House says Haitian leader’s assassination is a ‘horrific crime’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that the Biden administration is “assessing” the situation after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead in his private residence by unknown attackers overnight. Haitian first lady Martine Moïse was wounded in the attack and was taken to hospital.

Ms Psaki told MSNBC: “We’re still gathering information. We’re still assessing right now.”

“The message to the people of Haiti is this is a tragedy, it’s a horrific crime, and we’re so sorry for the loss that they are all suffering and going through as many of them are waking up this morning and hearing this news,” Ms Psaki told CNN. “We stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that is needed.”

“Of course our embassy and State Department will be in close touch, but it’s a tragedy. We stand with them and it’s important that people of Haiti know that,” she added.

The country was already enduring a rise in gang violence, anti-government protests, and a wave of coronavirus infections.

Interim prime minister Claude Joseph said, “the country’s security situation is under the control of the National Police of Haiti and the Armed Forces of Haiti. Democracy and the republic will win”.

General elections were planned for later this year when the 53-year-old president was killed. He had been ruling by decree for more than a year following the failure to hold elections. The opposition has called for his resignation in recent months, the AP reported.

The US is Haiti’s top foreign donor. The opposition in the country had accused the US of being lenient towards President Moise because of his support for US foreign policy.

His administration opposed Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, unlike the rest of the Caribbean community, Reuters reported.

Ms Psaki said President Biden would be briefed on the assassination on Wednesday.

Mr Moise’s predecessor, former President Michel Martelly, said he was praying for the first lady and that the assassination was “a hard blow for our country and for Haitian democracy, which is struggling to find its way”.

A history of dictatorship and political upheaval have made the establishment of a stable democracy difficult.

Mr Joseph added that the killing was a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act”.

A resident who lives near the president’s home said she heard the attack.

“I thought there was an earthquake, there was so much shooting,” said the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous. “The president had problems with many people, but this is not how we expected him to die. This is something I wouldn’t wish on any Haitian.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.